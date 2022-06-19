HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months and older beginning early in the week.
The federal agencies have approved the use of a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 years old and a two-dose Moderna vaccine for children under 6 years old, the Department of Health said in a news release. Both vaccines are approved for children as young as 6 months old.
“The approval of the vaccines for young children across the state and the nation is welcome news for many parents who have been waiting for the opportunity to provide valuable protection for their children from COVID-19,” Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Denise Johnson said.
“Parents can begin scheduling appointments ... with many vaccine providers, including pediatricians and primary care physicians, who will have the vaccine available for administration as early as Tuesday.”
The department notes pharmacists across the state are only allowed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 3 and older, so parents seeking appointments for children under age 3 should contact their pediatrician, family doctor or other qualified physicians.
Pfizer’s vaccine requires three doses and is available for children under age 5 and as young as age 6 months. The vaccine uses three micrograms per shot, which is one-tenth of what is used in the Pfizer shot for adults.
Children receiving the Pfizer series of shots should receive the second dose three weeks after the first, and the third shot eight weeks after the second shot, according to the state.
Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses and is available for children ages 6 months through 5 years, according to the state. The second shot should be administered 28 days after the first dose. Moderna’s vaccine for children under 6 calls for 25 micrograms per shot, which is one-quarter of the dose given to adults.
“It is critical for parents to make sure their children receive the complete series of shots for the vaccine to be as effective as possible,” Johnson said. “The CDC says for the vaccine to reach its efficacy, children need to receive the recommended three doses of the Pfizer vaccine and two doses of the Moderna vaccine.”