HARRISBURG — After approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the state Department of Health says vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months and older beginning early in the week.

The federal agencies have approved the use of a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 years old and a two-dose Moderna vaccine for children under 6 years old, the Department of Health said in a news release. Both vaccines are approved for children as young as 6 months old.

“The approval of the vaccines for young children across the state and the nation is welcome news for many parents who have been waiting for the opportunity to provide valuable protection for their children from COVID-19,” Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Denise Johnson said.

“Parents can begin scheduling appointments ... with many vaccine providers, including pediatricians and primary care physicians, who will have the vaccine available for administration as early as Tuesday.”

The department notes pharmacists across the state are only allowed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 3 and older, so parents seeking appointments for children under age 3 should contact their pediatrician, family doctor or other qualified physicians.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires three doses and is available for children under age 5 and as young as age 6 months. The vaccine uses three micrograms per shot, which is one-tenth of what is used in the Pfizer shot for adults.

Children receiving the Pfizer series of shots should receive the second dose three weeks after the first, and the third shot eight weeks after the second shot, according to the state.

Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses and is available for children ages 6 months through 5 years, according to the state. The second shot should be administered 28 days after the first dose. Moderna’s vaccine for children under 6 calls for 25 micrograms per shot, which is one-quarter of the dose given to adults.

“It is critical for parents to make sure their children receive the complete series of shots for the vaccine to be as effective as possible,” Johnson said. “The CDC says for the vaccine to reach its efficacy, children need to receive the recommended three doses of the Pfizer vaccine and two doses of the Moderna vaccine.”

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament
Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages
Work on Franklin mural project in final stages

Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience
FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride
Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts
Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program
Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

YMCA dinner honors Keating
YMCA dinner honors Keating

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador
Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.

Honoring veterans
Honoring veterans

  • Kara O'Neil

It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.

Man held for court in OC homicide case
Man held for court in OC homicide case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.

Update: Missing Clarion man found

  • Updated

Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert
Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.

Justus Park bandshell bows out
Justus Park bandshell bows out

The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.

Bandfest returns to Franklin High School
Bandfest returns to Franklin High School

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.

Students test skills at Envirothon
Students test skills at Envirothon

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary
Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.