State extends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.
Earlier this week, the department recommended a pause in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine until April 20 to give the CDC and FDA time to review six incidents of rare blood clots, all in women with one fatality, that occurred within two weeks of receiving the vaccine.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held an emergency meeting Wednesday that ended without taking a vote to change the current recommendation to pause administering the vaccine. Another meeting is expected within 10 days.
During the meeting, the CDC acknowledged one of the six cases being studied involves a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman, who recovered after treatment at a New Jersey hospital.
These six cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48 who were among the 6.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Out of the more than 6.6 million vaccine doses that have been administered in Pennsylvania, only 247,063 doses have been Johnson & Johnson.
According to UPMC, about 450 individuals last week received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the regional clinic at the Cranberry Mall.