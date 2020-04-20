HARRISBURG — The state is reporting the number of new positive COVID-19 cases is under 1,000.
The 948 additional cases reported Monday pushed the statewide total to 33,232. Those new cases include one in Jefferson County and two in Erie County.
There were no new cases reported by the state from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Butler, Crawford, Mercer, Warren or Armstrong counties.
The department said in a news release that it is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death total.
On Monday, the department said, there were 92 additional deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,204. That total includes one each in Clarion and Mercer counties, five in Butler County and two in Armstrong County.
According to the state, all COVID-19 patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the state. There have been no pediatric deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported, there are 4,689 resident cases of COVID-19, and 504 cases among employees, for a total of 5,193 at 374 distinct facilities in 35 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County and two residents in Erie County.
Out of the total deaths, according to the state, 682 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County.
According to the state, there are 129,720 people who have tested negative for the virus. That total includes 189 in Venango County, 376 in Clarion County, 21 in Forest County, 549 in Crawford County, 500 in Mercer County, 1,801 in Butler County, 255 in Jefferson County, 1,335 in Erie County, 135 in Warren County and 459 in Armstrong County.
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 473 total tests through Sunday, including 394 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 16 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has one positive COVID-19 in-patient.
BHS also reported Monday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,221 total tests through Sunday, including 1,640 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 178 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, there are nine Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Five of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and four are suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Monday reported it had conducted a total of 445 tests, 14 of which were positive and 424 of which were negative. The remaining seven tests are pending.
Of its positive cases, MMC said, 12 patients are Crawford County residents and two are Ohio residents.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 85 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,042 (55 deaths); Armstrong, 38 (2 deaths); Beaver, 298 (36 deaths); Bedford, 15 (1 death); Berks, 1,945 (74 deaths); Blair, 14; Bradford, 25 (1 death); Bucks, 1,812 (90 deaths); Butler, 161 (5 deaths); Cambria, 19 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 144 (9 deaths); Centre, 73 (1 death); Chester, 883 (44 deaths); Clarion, 18 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 11; Columbia, 208 (7 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 186 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 386 (9 deaths); Delaware, 2,484 (99 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 60; Fayette, 67 (3 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 115; Fulton, 2; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 13; Indiana, 53 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 3; Juniata, 72; Lackawanna, 646 (41 deaths); Lancaster, 1,236 (66 deaths); Lawrence, 59 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 502 (5 deaths); Lehigh, 2,245 (33 deaths); Luzerne, 1,767 (36 deaths); Lycoming, 40; McKean, 4; Mercer, 59 (1 death); Mifflin, 20; Monroe, 970 (39 deaths); Montgomery, 3,040 (184 deaths); Montour, 48; Northampton, 1,469 (36 deaths); Northumberland, 73; Perry, 20 (1 death); Philadelphia, 9,038 (262 deaths); Pike, 304 (9 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 267 (5 deaths); Snyder, 28 (1 death); Somerset, 19; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 66 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 28; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 83 (2 deaths); Wayne, 85 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 286 (16 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (1 death); York, 493 (6 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (39%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (24%)