Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.