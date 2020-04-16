HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday confirmed there are 1,245 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 100 new cases over the total number of new cases reported Wednesday — bringing the statewide total to 27,735.
The newest cases include two in Forest County, one in Clarion County, four in Butler County and three each in Mercer and Armstrong counties.
The department on Thursday also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 707. That total includes five in Butler County and one in Armstrong County. On Wednesday, the department reported an additional 63 deaths.
Of the total deaths, 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County.
In nursing and personal care homes, the department reported, there are 3,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 394 cases among employees, for a total of 3,684 at 306 distinct facilities in 34 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the department reported, are those of one resident in Clarion County, nine residents and eight employees in Butler County, and one resident in Mercer County.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the department. There have been no pediatric deaths.
There are 113,735 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the department.
Meadville Medical Center on Thursday announced it had conducted a total of 419 tests, 14 of which were positive and 387 of which were negative. The remaining 18 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 67 (1 death); Allegheny, 925 (38 deaths); Armstrong, 32 (1 death); Beaver, 168 (14 deaths); Bedford, 11 (1 death); Berks, 1,419 (31 deaths); Blair, 13; Bradford, 19; Bucks, 1,407 (56 deaths); Butler, 154 (5 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 113 (6 deaths); Centre, 73; Chester, 699 (28 deaths); Clarion, 17; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 146 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 137 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 287 (7 deaths); Delaware, 1,999 (69 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 46; Fayette, 60 (3 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 80; Fulton, 2; Greene, 24; Huntingdon, 12; Indiana, 44 (2 deaths); Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 56; Lackawanna, 559 (28 deaths); Lancaster, 970 (33 deaths); Lawrence, 55 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 380 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 1,999 (28 deaths); Luzerne, 1,611 (28 deaths); Lycoming, 30; McKean, 4; Mercer, 50; Mifflin, 15; Monroe, 898 (29 deaths); Montgomery, 2,544 (89 deaths); Montour, 48; Northampton, 1,296 (25 deaths); Northumberland, 60; Perry, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 7,684 (134 deaths); Pike, 276 (7 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 236 (4 deaths); Snyder, 24 (1 death); Somerset, 14; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 49 (1 death); Tioga, 13 (1 death); Union, 25; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 73 (1 death); Wayne, 77 (2 deaths); Westmoreland, 240 (13 deaths); Wyoming, 14 (1 death);York, 393 (4 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (less than 1%), 19-24 (1%), 25-49 (19%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (51%)