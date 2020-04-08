State has nearly 1,700 new virus cases

An additional 1,680 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday, including one new case in Mercer County and six new cases in Butler County.
There were no new cases reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
The number of new positive cases reported by the department on Wednesday is an increase of 101 over the total of new cases reported Tuesday.
There are now 16,239 positive cases statewide in all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties and 82,299 negative cases, according to the department.
There were 70 additional deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 310, according to the department. That total includes two deaths in Butler County.
Meanwhile, Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 345 total tests through Tuesday, including 286 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. Nine of the tests were positive.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are two Clarion Hospital COVID-19 in-patients — 1 confirmed as having the virus and one suspected of having it —and one of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Wednesday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 1,673 total tests through Tuesday, including 1,294 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 111 of the tests were positive.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are 11 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 inpatients — nine confirmed as having the virus and two suspected of having it — and three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Wednesday reported it had conducted 351 total tests, resulting in 12 positives and 310 negatives. The 29 remaining tests are pending.
MMC said one of the three most recent patients is a 7-year-old boy who was tested Sunday. His symptoms included a cough and low temperature, and he is being isolated at home.
The other two positive-tested patients, MMC said, are a 59-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.
MMC said the man, who was tested Monday, had symptoms that included a runny nose, sore throat, cough and headache. He is being isolated at home.
The woman, MMC said, also was tested Monday and also had symptoms that included a runny nose, sore throat, cough and headache. She is being isolated at home.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided from area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
The following is a county-by-county breakdown, according to the state Department of Health:
Adams, 33; Allegheny, 720 (10 deaths); Armstrong, 19; Beaver, 128 (13 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 416 (7 deaths); Blair, 6; Bradford, 15; Bucks, 756 (22 deaths); Butler, 113 (2 deaths); Cambria, 9 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 76 (1 death); Centre, 57; Chester, 373 (6 deaths); Clarion, 9; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 3; Columbia, 54 (1 death); Crawford, 8; Cumberland, 84 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 168 (2 deaths); Delaware, 1,034 (23 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 29; Fayette, 35 (1 death); Forest, 5; Franklin, 43; Fulton, 1; Greene, 17; Huntingdon, 6; Indiana, 21; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 18; Lackawanna, 266 (10 deaths); Lancaster, 561 (16 deaths); Lawrence, 32 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 169; Lehigh, 1,319 (11 deaths); Luzerne, 1,134 (11 deaths); Lycoming, 15; McKean, 1; Mercer, 27; Mifflin, 10; Monroe, 671 (17 deaths); Montgomery, 1,521 (37 deaths); Montour, 26; Northampton, 857 (17 deaths); Northumberland, 22; Perry, 13 (1 death); Philadelphia, 4,456 (87 deaths); Pike, 148 (6 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 136; Snyder, 9 (1 death); Somerset, 7; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 14; Tioga, 10; Union, 8; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 59; Wayne, 47; Westmoreland, 183 (1 death); Wyoming, 5;York, 233 (2 deaths).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (7%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (20%)