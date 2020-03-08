HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Sunday reported two additional presumptive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of those cases to six, according to a department news release.
The most recent cases are being reported from Montgomery County, where two other cases were reported on Saturday, the release said.
On Friday, the Wolf Administration reported the first two presumptive cases in the state — one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County.
All six cases involve adult patients, the department release said. All have mild symptoms and are in isolation at home.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and that they should be prepared, too,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“Right now, each of our presumed positive cases have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
"We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensure they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
After the first two cases in Montgomery County on Saturday evening were announced, Gov. Tom Wolf said
he wanted to reassure Pennsylvanians that the state is "prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available."
Wolf said that he has been "coordinating with legislative leaders from both parties, and we have agreed to immediately work toward a package that would provide resources to ensure we are aggressively mitigating the spread of COVID-19."
According to a news release from Wolf's office, resources would help mitigate the spread and strengthen state and local efforts by:
— Supporting county and municipal health departments.
— Securing necessary equipment and personnel.
— Securing personal protective equipment.
— Disseminating public health messaging.
— Supporting care for seniors, the most at-risk population.
The Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center set up since Feb. 1, according to its release, and the center has:
— Begun testing for COVID-19 at the state laboratory.
— Maintained communication and outreach with federal, state and local partners.
— Provided symptom monitoring for residents returning from areas impacted by coronavirus.
— Provided health care providers, businesses and education providers with information.
— Reviewed and adapted current pandemic flu plans to prepare for the spread of COVID-19.
— Increased testing capacity to test 20 to 25 individuals daily.
— Purchased equipment to increase testing capacity to 125 to 150 individuals beginning this week.
— Partially activated the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at PEMA.
Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration on Friday to ensure state agencies involved in the response have the expedited resources to focus on the virus and its possible spread.
“We are continuing our efforts to ensure we can increase our testing capacity to 150 individuals,” Levine said. “This increased capacity allows us to continue to work with clinicians to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to testing.
"We want individuals who have potential exposure and symptoms to call us at 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258)."
Levine said as the situation evolves, the state will continually update Pennsylvanians through health.pa.gov, and the Department of Health's Facebook page and Twitter account.
“Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur. We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions" she said. "The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now.
“It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health."