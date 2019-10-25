Collegiate football icon and Titusville High School graduate John Heisman was honored by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved House Resolution 478, which honored Heisman on what would have been his 150th birthday.
Born on Oct. 23, 1869, in Cleveland, Ohio, Heisman was raised near Titusville and played football at Titusville High School before eventually going on to coach college football for more than three decades. During his coaching career, he revolutionized the game, with his most significant contribution widely considered to be the invention of the forward pass.
After retiring from coaching, Heisman was tasked with setting into a motion a voting system to determine the best collegiate player in the country. The award would eventually come to be known as the Heisman Award, which is still given out to the top collegiate player in the country every year.
The House Resolution honoring Heisman, who passed away in 1936, was sponsored by Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest).