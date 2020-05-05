HARRISBURG — For the third consecutive day, the state Department of Health has reported fewer than 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19.
There were 865 cases, bringing the statewide total to 50,957, according to the state.
On Monday, there were 825 additional cases reported and on Sunday there were 962 new cases reported.
The latest cases reported Tuesday include one case each from Mercer and Armstrong counties, four cases from Butler County and two cases from Erie County.
Of the total statewide cases, the state reported 3,204 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 120 over the number reported Monday.
The state also announced a significant number of new deaths — 554 — in its report on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,012. That total includes one new death reported Tuesday from Armstrong County.
By contrast, the state had reported 14 additional deaths on Monday, 26 on Sunday and 64 on Saturday.
The state said the spike in Tuesday's report is a result of the reconciliation of "data from various sources."
In response to an email sent by the newspaper to the Department of Health, a spokesperson said the department "at times" is required to "take a step back and reconcile that data over a period of days. We are constantly receiving data from a number of sources, such as county health departments — including Philadelphia — coroners, doctors, medical professionals, etc. This death increase is over several weeks, not in the last day.
"We are working to put in place some systematic changes to ensure that this data reconciliation occurs regularly, and we don’t see these large increases. We are continuing to work to provide information daily.
"Most of the time, the reporting of information such as this is done on the weekly level, in which case a lot of these issues would be smoothed over. However, in the interest of transparency, we are trying to provide this information daily."
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 340 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a total of 10,909 — 9,625 residents and 1,284 employees — at 495 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Tuesday is 87 over the number of new cases reported Monday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 12 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, five residents and four employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
Because of the state's effort to reconcile the number of total deaths, an additional 383 deaths were reported Tuesday from nursing or personal care facilities, which is 372 over the number reported Monday. That brings the statewide total to 2,029, which includes two in Butler County.
There are 199,925 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 269 in Venango County, 518 in Clarion County, 30 in Forest County, 725 in Crawford County, 817 in Mercer County, 2,524 in Butler County, 348 in Jefferson County, 2,290 in Erie County, 190 in Warren County and 753 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Tuesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 629 total tests through Monday, including 503 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 24 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS on Tuesday also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,901 total tests through Monday, including 2,034 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 213 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Tuesday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Seven of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. There is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Tuesday reported it had conducted a total of 518 tests, 14 of which were positive and 497 of which were negative. The remaining seven tests are pending. All 14 of MMC's positive COVID-19 cases have been cleared.
— MMC said its COVID-19 & Flu Evaluation Center will have new weekend hours: Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. but closed on Saturday. The center also is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 814-373-5216.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 148 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,375 (109 deaths); Armstrong, 53 (3 deaths); Beaver, 466 (73 deaths); Bedford, 26 (1 death); Berks, 2,004 (147 deaths); Blair, 25; Bradford, 35 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,445 (283 deaths); Butler, 184 (6 deaths); Cambria, 34 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 185 (15 deaths); Centre, 106 (1 death); Chester, 1,601 (149 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 21; Clinton, 33; Columbia, 298 (16 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 382 (25 deaths); Dauphin, 695 (29 deaths); Delaware, 4,269 (318 deaths); Elk, 4; Erie, 93 (2 deaths); Fayette, 84 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 396 (9 deaths); Fulton, 7; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 59; Indiana, 74 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 6; Juniata, 86 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,038 (103 deaths); Lancaster, 2,018 (144 deaths); Lawrence, 67 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 766 (15 deaths); Lehigh, 2,999 (94 deaths); Luzerne, 2,280 (104 deaths); Lycoming, 86 (4 deaths); McKean, 6; Mercer, 67 (1 death); Mifflin, 42; Monroe, 1,186 (60 deaths); Montgomery, 4,687 (443 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,279 (117 deaths); Northumberland, 107; Perry, 34 (1 death); Philadelphia, 13,563 (627 deaths); Pike, 412 (17 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 405 (7 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 30 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 86 (11 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 38 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 120 (2 deaths); Wayne, 109 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 405 (27 deaths); Wyoming, 27 (2 deaths); York, 716 (11 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (27%)