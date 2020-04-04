An additional 1,597 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported by the state Department of Health as of noon Saturday, including one new case in Forest County, four new cases in Mercer County and nine new cases in Butler County.
Meadville Medical Center reported one additional case in Crawford County.
There are now 10,017 positive cases statewide in 64 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties, according to the state Department of Health. There are now 136 deaths, including two in Butler County.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided from area health systems could vary.
The following is a county-by-county breakdown:
Adams, 21; Allegheny, 552 (3 deaths); Armstrong, 12; Beaver, 69 (6 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 235 (2 deaths); Blair, 5; Bradford, 10; Bucks, 488 (11 deaths); Butler, 84 (2 deaths); Cambria, 6; Cameron, 1; Carbon, 46 (1 death); Centre, 39; Chester, 250 (2 deaths); Clarion, 4; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 1; Columbia, 20; Crawford, 6; Cumberland, 54 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 99 (1 death); Delaware, 616 (13 deaths); Erie, 19; Fayette, 23 (1 death); Forest, 2; Franklin, 27; Greene, 12; Huntingdon, 4; Indiana, 9; Juniata, 7; Lackawanna, 146 (6 deaths); Lancaster, 291 (5 deaths); Lawrence, 22 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 87; Lehigh, 804 (7 deaths); Luzerne, 648 (5 deaths); Lycoming, 10; McKean, 1; Mercer, 14; Mifflin, 4; Monroe, 484 (11 deaths); Montgomery, 982 (17 deaths); Montour, 19; Northampton, 588 (11 deaths); Northumberland, 9; Perry, 5 (1 death); Philadelphia, 2,610 (24 deaths); Pike, 97 (1 death); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 77; Snyder, 6 (1 death); Somerset, 3; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 5; Tioga, 3; Union, 5; Venango, 3; Warren, 1; Washington, 46; Wayne, 28; Westmoreland, 135; Wyoming, 5;York, 144 (1 death).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (8%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (20%)