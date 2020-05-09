HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 1,078 positive COVID-19 cases — including three from Mercer County — bringing the statewide total number of cases to 55,316.
The state also reported another significant number of new cases from Erie County, with seven, and Butler County had two new cases.
However, the number of additional cases reported Saturday is 245 fewer from the number reported Friday. From Sunday through Wednesday, the state had reported fewer than 1,000 new cases each day.
Of the total statewide cases reported Saturday, 3,685 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 132 over the total reported Friday.
The state announced an additional 72 deaths on Saturday, which is 128 fewer than the number of new deaths reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 3,688.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 383 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 12,844 — 11,239 residents and 1,605 employees — at 530 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Saturday is 83 fewer than the number of new cases reported Friday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, five residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 60 deaths were reported Saturday from nursing or personal care facilities — 43 fewer than Friday — which brings the statewide total to 2,518. That total includes one in Armstrong County and two in Butler County.
There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 294 in Venango County, 548 in Clarion County, 35 in Forest County, 749 in Crawford County, 918 in Mercer County, 2,722 in Butler County, 375 in Jefferson County, 2,557 in Erie County, 203 in Warren County and 835 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 156 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,486 (120 deaths); Armstrong, 55 (3 deaths); Beaver, 482 (78 deaths); Bedford, 29 (1 death); Berks, 3,257 (169 deaths); Blair, 28; Bradford, 38 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,852 (336 deaths); Butler, 194 (6 deaths); Cambria, 42 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 195 (16 deaths); Centre, 117 (2 deaths); Chester, 1,774 (183 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 24; Clinton, 41; Columbia, 323 (28 deaths); Crawford, 20; Cumberland, 425 (33 deaths); Dauphin, 797 (36 deaths); Delaware, 4,836 (394 deaths); Elk, 5 (1 death); Erie, 120 (2 deaths); Fayette, 85 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 478 (12 deaths); Fulton, 8; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 119; Indiana, 76 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 93 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,134 (115 deaths); Lancaster, 2,185 (166 deaths); Lawrence, 69 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 805 (16 deaths); Lehigh, 3,169 (120 deaths); Luzerne, 2,356 (111 deaths); Lycoming, 127 (4 deaths); McKean, 6 (1 death); Mercer, 73 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 50; Monroe, 1,206 (63 deaths); Montgomery, 5,116 (523 deaths); Montour, 49; Northampton, 2,429 (158 deaths); Northumberland, 119; Perry, 34 (1 death); Philadelphia, 14,637 (856 deaths); Pike, 427 (21 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 437 (13 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 81 (13 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 40 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 124 (4 deaths); Wayne, 116 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 415 (30 deaths); Wyoming, 30 (2 deaths); York, 767 (13 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)