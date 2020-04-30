HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported an additional 1,397 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 45,763.
Those new cases include three in Butler County and one in Armstrong County.
The state reported no new positive cases from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Jefferson, Warren or Erie counties.
The number of new cases reported Thursday is an increase of 295 over the the number of new cases reported Wednesday.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the state. There have been no pediatric deaths.
The state said there were 97 additional deaths reported Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 2,292.
The additional deaths reported Thursday is a decrease of 382 from the number of new deaths reported Wednesday.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 471 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 9,144 — 8,112 residents and 1,032 employees — at 468 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Thursday is an increase of 78 over the number of new cases reported Wednesday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 12 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, three residents and four employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
There were an additional 77 deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the statewide total to 1,505, according to the state. That statewide total includes two from Butler County.
The number of new deaths reported Thursday from nursing or personal care facilities is a decrease of 262 over the number of new deaths reported Wednesday.
There are 175,602 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 246 in Venango County, 480 in Clarion County, 29 in Forest County, 687 in Crawford County, 715 in Mercer County, 2,170 in Butler County, 311 in Jefferson County, 1,892 in Erie County, 170 in Warren County and 675 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System's reopening steering committee has recommended BHS resume, on a limited basis, outpatient visits, admissions, surgeries and procedures, beginning Monday, according to a BHS news release.
In following guidelines from professional organizations and the state Department of Health, the committee has established specific criteria pertaining to COVID-19 testing, PPE availability, patient-risk stratification and acute-care capacity, the release said.
— Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 586 total tests through Wednesday, including 473 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 22 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Thursday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,691 total tests through Thursday, including 1,928 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 205 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Thursday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Seven of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Thursday reported it had conducted a total of 499 tests, 14 of which were positive and 475 of which were negative. The remaining 10 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 137 (4 deaths); Allegheny, 1,289 (94 deaths); Armstrong, 51 (2 deaths); Beaver, 405 (65 deaths); Bedford, 24 (1 death); Berks, 2,698 (117 deaths); Blair, 23; Bradford, 31 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,870 (205 deaths); Butler, 178 (6 deaths); Cambria, 28 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 175 (15 deaths); Centre, 96 (1 death); Chester, 1,375 (111 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 16; Clinton, 31; Columbia, 283 (13 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 343 (16 deaths); Dauphin, 584 (25 deaths); Delaware, 3,696 (235 deaths); Elk, 3; Erie, 87 (2 deaths); Fayette, 80 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 284 (6 deaths); Fulton, 5; Greene, 26; Huntingdon, 38; Indiana, 63 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 83 (1 death); Lackawanna, 913 (82 deaths); Lancaster, 1,765 (104 deaths); Lawrence, 65 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 676 (9 deaths); Lehigh, 2,796 (74 deaths); Luzerne, 2,143 (88 deaths); Lycoming, 68; McKean, 6; Mercer, 65 (1 death); Mifflin, 38; Monroe, 1,127 (54 deaths); Montgomery, 4,307 (351 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 2,050 (94 deaths); Northumberland, 93; Perry, 30 (1 death); Philadelphia, 12,297 (424 deaths); Pike, 378 (14 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 368 (6 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 26; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 84 (8 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 36; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 115 (2 deaths); Wayne, 100 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 391 (25 deaths); Wyoming, 20 (2 deaths); York, 641(9 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (26%)