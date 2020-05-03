HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend reported an additional 2,296 additional positive COVID-19 cases — 962 on Sunday and 1,334 on Saturday — bringing the statewide total to 49,267.
New cases reported Sunday include one in Erie County. New cases reported Saturday include one in Mercer County, two in Jefferson County and three in Erie County.
The state reported no new positive cases over the weekend from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Butler, Armstrong or Warren counties.
The number of additional cases reported Sunday is the first time since April 20 that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported. However, Saturday's new cases were increase of 126 from the number of new cases reported Friday.
The state said 3,031 of the statewide cases are those of health care workers.
The state reported 26 additional deaths on Sunday and 64 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,444.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 741 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend for a total of 10,316 — 9,122 residents and 1,194 employees — at 492 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Sunday — 341 — is 59 fewer than what was reported Saturday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 12 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, four residents and four employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
There were an additional 21 deaths reported Sunday and an additional 54 deaths reported Saturday from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the statewide total to 1,635, according to the state. That statewide total includes two from Butler County.
There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 264 in Venango County, 500 in Clarion County, 30 in Forest County, 706 in Crawford County, 785 in Mercer County, 2,326 in Butler County, 325 in Jefferson County, 2,118 in Erie County, 184 in Warren County and 717 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Sunday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 604 total tests through Saturday, including 487 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 22 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients are confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS on Sunday also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,788 total tests through Saturday, including 1,981 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 206 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and two are suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS will resume, on a limited basis, outpatient visits, admissions, surgeries and procedures beginning Monday.
The health system said it is prepared to expand services or dial them back based on COVID-19 activity over the next few weeks.
— Meadville Medical Center on Sunday announced surgery patients will undergo routine assessments and screenings to ensure they are healthy and COVID-19 negative. Anyone suspected to be at risk will be monitored and rescheduled for a later date.
MMC said surgical patients will be required to wear masks when appropriate to ensure the safety of other patients and staff.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 145 (4 deaths); Allegheny, 1,345 (102 deaths); Armstrong, 52 (2 deaths); Beaver, 435 (68 deaths); Bedford, 24 (1 death); Berks, 2,886 (118 deaths); Blair, 24; Bradford, 35 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,286 (240 deaths); Butler, 180 (6 deaths); Cambria, 33 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 183 (15 deaths); Centre, 102 (1 death); Chester, 1,502 (117 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 21; Clinton, 32; Columbia, 291 (13 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 373 (18 deaths); Dauphin, 634 (28 deaths); Delaware, 4,113 (255 deaths); Elk, 4; Erie, 91 (2 deaths); Fayette, 83 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 351 (8 deaths); Fulton, 6; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 56; Indiana, 69 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 6; Juniata, 86 (1 death); Lackawanna, 999 (86 deaths); Lancaster, 1,936 (112 deaths); Lawrence, 65 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 735 (10 deaths); Lehigh, 2,824 (83 deaths); Luzerne, 2,240 (97 deaths); Lycoming, 85 (2 deaths); McKean, 6; Mercer, 66 (1 death); Mifflin, 39; Monroe, 1,172 (55 deaths); Montgomery, 4,552 (381 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,214 (94 deaths); Northumberland, 99; Perry, 34 (1 death); Philadelphia, 13,179 (423 deaths); Pike, 405 (16 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 395 (7 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 29 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 85 (9 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 38; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 119 (2 deaths); Wayne, 109 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 401 (26 deaths); Wyoming, 25 (2 deaths); York, 679 (11 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (27%)