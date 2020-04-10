State nears 20,000 positive virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported 1,751 new positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide total to 19,979.
The newest positive cases include two in Clarion County, 10 in Butler County and six in Mercer County.
The department reported an additional 78 virus-related deaths, including one in Butler County, bringing the statewide total to 416.
No new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Venango, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
All patients who have tested positive for the virus are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, according to the department.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the department. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
To date, the department reported, there are 93,040 patients who have tested negative for the virus.
Meanwhile, Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 379 total tests through Thursday, including 314 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. Twelve of the tests were positive.
As of Friday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has one COVID-19 in-patient, who has tested positive. That patient is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Friday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 1,781 total tests through Thursday, including 1,379 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 144 of the tests were positive.
As of Thursday, BHS said, there are 17 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 inpatients — 11 confirmed as having the virus and six suspected of having it — and three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Friday reported its 13th positive COVID-19 patient, a 96-year-old woman who had experienced breathing problems. The woman, who is in the hospital, was tested Thursday.
In addition, MMC reported it had conducted 368 total tests, resulting in 13 positives and 343 negatives. The 12 remaining tests are pending.
Statistics provided by the state could vary with those provided by area health systems.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 43 (1 death); Allegheny, 788 (18 deaths); Armstrong, 22; Beaver, 139 (13 deaths); Bedford, 3; Berks, 720 (12 deaths); Blair, 9; Bradford, 16; Bucks, 958 (26 deaths); Butler, 123 (3 deaths); Cambria, 11 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 93 (3 deaths); Centre, 61; Chester, 485 (9 deaths); Clarion, 10; Clearfield, 8; Clinton, 6; Columbia, 81 (2 deaths); Crawford, 13; Cumberland, 96 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 199 (2 deaths); Delaware, 1,377 (30 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 36; Fayette, 49 (1 death); Forest, 5; Franklin, 57; Fulton, 1; Greene, 21; Huntingdon, 8; Indiana, 26; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 30; Lackawanna, 346 (18 deaths); Lancaster, 648 (21 deaths); Lawrence, 45 (3 deaths); Lebanon, 218 (1 death); Lehigh, 1,562 (16 deaths); Luzerne, 1,325 (15 deaths); Lycoming, 18; McKean, 1; Mercer, 36; Mifflin, 11; Monroe, 752 (19 deaths); Montgomery, 1,889 (50 deaths); Montour, 29; Northampton, 994 (21 deaths); Northumberland, 29; Perry, 16 (1 death); Philadelphia, 5,521 (110 deaths); Pike, 190 (6 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 164 (1 death); Snyder, 12 (1 death); Somerset, 10; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 22 (2 deaths); Tioga, 11; Union, 12; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 66; Wayne, 53; Westmoreland, 202 (5 deaths); Wyoming, 6;York, 283 (3 deaths).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (7%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (21%)
