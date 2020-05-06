HARRISBURG — For the fourth consecutive day, the state Department of Health has reported fewer than 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19.
There were 888 additional cases reported Wednesday — 23 over the number reported Tuesday — bringing the statewide total to 51,845, according to the state.
The new cases reported include one each in Crawford, Jefferson and Butler counties and two each in Mercer, Armstrong and Erie counties.
There were no new cases reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest or Warren counties.
The statewide statistics include an additional 112 cases among health care workers, bringing that total to 3,316.
The state also announced 94 new deaths, including the first from a care facility in Armstrong County, to push the statewide total to 3,106.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 473 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 11,382 — 10,010 residents and 1,372 employees — at 502 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Wednesday is 133 over the number of new cases reported Tuesday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 12 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, five residents and five employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 79 deaths were reported from nursing or personal care facilities, which brings the statewide total to 2,108. That total includes the death reported Wednesday in Armstrong County and two previous deaths in Butler County.
There are 204,495 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 273 in Venango County, 529 in Clarion County, 31 in Forest County, 728 in Crawford County, 845 in Mercer County, 2,583 in Butler County, 352 in Jefferson County, 2,367 in Erie County, 192 in Warren County and 775 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 646 total tests through Tuesday, including 515 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 24 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS on Wednesday also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,976 total tests through Tuesday, including 2,063 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 214 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are six Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Five of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. There is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Wednesday reported it had conducted a total of 522 tests, 14 of which were positive and 503 of which were negative. The remaining five tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 148 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,394 (111 deaths); Armstrong, 55 (3 deaths); Beaver, 471 (76 deaths); Bedford, 27 (1 death); Berks, 3,048 (148 deaths); Blair, 25; Bradford, 36 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,508 (304 deaths); Butler, 185 (6 deaths); Cambria, 35 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 186 (16 deaths); Centre, 113 (1 death); Chester, 1,636 (156 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 21; Clinton, 34; Columbia, 302 (16 deaths); Crawford, 20; Cumberland, 386 (26 deaths); Dauphin, 711 (29 deaths); Delaware, 4,373 (326 deaths); Elk, 4; Erie, 95 (2 deaths); Fayette, 84 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 406 (9 deaths); Fulton, 7; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 60; Indiana, 75 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 86 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,076 (106 deaths); Lancaster, 2,041 (145 deaths); Lawrence, 68 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 774 (15 deaths); Lehigh, 3,063 (102 deaths); Luzerne, 2,306 (107 deaths); Lycoming, 90 (4 deaths); McKean, 6; Mercer, 69 (1 death); Mifflin, 45; Monroe, 1,190 (60 deaths); Montgomery, 4,827 (471 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,313 (122 deaths); Northumberland, 111; Perry, 34 (1 death); Philadelphia, 13,742 (625 deaths); Pike, 415 (17 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 419 (9 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 87 (11 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 39 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 121 (2 deaths); Wayne, 110 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 409 (29 deaths); Wyoming, 27 (2 deaths); York, 7,122 (11 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (27%)