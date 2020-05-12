HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced there were 837 new positive cases of COVID-19 — including two in Mercer County, three in Butler County and one in Erie County — pushing the statewide total to 57,991.
The state said Tuesday there were no cases reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties. In the past week, Mercer County has gone from 67 total cases to 77.
The 837 new statewide cases reported Tuesday marked the second consecutive day and six days out of the past 10 that fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported. On Monday, the state announced 543 additional cases.
Of the total statewide cases reported Tuesday, 3,923 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 133 over the total number reported Monday.
The state on Tuesday announced an additional 75 coronavirus-related deaths — an increase of 51 over the additional deaths reported Monday — bringing the statewide total to 3,806.
In nursing and personal care facilities, the state on Tuesday reported 398 new cases for a total of 13,854 — 12,130 residents and 1,724 employees — at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
The additional cases reported Tuesday from nursing and personal care facilities is an increase of 232 over the number of new cases reported Monday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, five residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 59 deaths were reported Tuesday from nursing or personal care facilities, compared with 23 new deaths reported Monday. The statewide total is 2,611, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 237,989 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 307 in Venango County, 559 in Clarion County, 39 in Forest County, 775 in Crawford County, 957 in Mercer County, 2,799 in Butler County, 384 in Jefferson County, 2,734 in Erie County, 217 in Warren County and 875 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 167 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,526 (127 deaths); Armstrong, 55 (5 deaths); Beaver, 493 (78 deaths); Bedford, 29 (1 death); Berks, 3,453 (172 deaths); Blair, 30; Bradford, 37 (2 deaths); Bucks, 4,116 (364 deaths); Butler, 198 (6 deaths); Cambria, 44 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 198 (17 deaths); Centre, 122 (2 deaths); Chester, 1,929 (189 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 30; Clinton, 41; Columbia, 330 (28 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 461 (33 deaths); Dauphin, 851 (38 deaths); Delaware, 5,084 (405 deaths); Elk, 5 (1 death); Erie, 124 (2 deaths); Fayette, 85 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 522 (12 deaths); Fulton, 8; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 190; Indiana, 76 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,211 (124 deaths); Lancaster, 2,295 (168 deaths); Lawrence, 71 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 825 (17 deaths); Lehigh, 3,286 (123 deaths); Luzerne, 2,449 (120 deaths); Lycoming, 132 (5 deaths); McKean, 8 (1 death); Mercer, 77 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 52; Monroe, 1,229 (64 deaths); Montgomery, 5,442 (534 deaths); Montour, 49; Northampton, 2,499 (161 deaths); Northumberland, 126; Perry, 35 (1 death); Philadelphia, 15,218 (871 deaths); Pike, 441 (21 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 459 (14 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 81 (13 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 41 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 126 (4 deaths); Wayne, 117 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 419 (30 deaths); Wyoming, 31 (3 deaths); York, 793 (14 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)