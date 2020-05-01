HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported an additional 1,208 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 46,971.
Those new cases include two in Butler County and one in Armstrong County.
The state reported no new positive cases from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Jefferson, Warren or Erie counties.
The number of new cases reported Friday is a decrease of 189 from the number of new cases reported Thursday.
The state said 2,878 cases are those of health care workers.
The state said there were 62 additional deaths reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 2,354. The additional deaths reported Friday is a decrease of 35 from the number of new deaths reported Thursday.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 431 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 9,575 — 8,478 residents and 1,097 employees — at 474 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Friday is a decrease of 40 from the number of new cases reported Thursday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 12 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, four residents and four employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
There were an additional 55 deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the statewide total to 1,560, according to the state. That statewide total includes two from Butler County.
The number of new deaths reported Friday from nursing or personal care facilities is a decrease of 22 from the number of new deaths reported Thursday.
There are 180,477 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 251 in Venango County, 489 in Clarion County, 30 in Forest County, 689 in Crawford County, 744 in Mercer County, 2,208 in Butler County, 316 in Jefferson County, 1,912 in Erie County, 175 in Warren County and 683 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 590 total tests through Thursday, including 476 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 22 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS on Friday also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,724 total tests through Thursday, including 1,946 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 206 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and two are suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Friday reported it had conducted a total of 500 tests, 14 of which were positive and 479 of which were negative. The remaining seven tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 140 (4 deaths); Allegheny, 1,319 (99 deaths); Armstrong, 52 (2 deaths); Beaver, 426 (67 deaths); Bedford, 24 (1 death); Berks, 2,748 (117 deaths); Blair, 23; Bradford, 33 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,055 (225 deaths); Butler, 180 (6 deaths); Cambria, 31 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 181 (15 deaths); Centre, 96 (1 death); Chester, 1,432 (111 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 16; Clinton, 32; Columbia, 289 (13 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 349 (17 deaths); Dauphin, 601 (25 deaths); Delaware, 3,848 (240 deaths); Elk, 3; Erie, 87 (2 deaths); Fayette, 81 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 313 (7 deaths); Fulton, 5; Greene, 26; Huntingdon, 40; Indiana, 63 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 84 (1 death); Lackawanna, 934 (83 deaths); Lancaster, 1,820 (106 deaths); Lawrence, 65 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 694 (9 deaths); Lehigh, 2,850 (80 deaths); Luzerne, 2,173 (92 deaths); Lycoming, 71 (1 death); McKean, 6; Mercer, 65 (1 death); Mifflin, 37; Monroe, 1,147 (54 deaths); Montgomery, 4,406 (362 deaths); Montour, 48; Northampton, 2,103 (94 deaths); Northumberland, 95; Perry, 32 (1 death); Philadelphia, 12,544 (424 deaths); Pike, 383 (15 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 375 (6 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 26; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 84 (8 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 37; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 116 (2 deaths); Wayne, 102 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 393 (25 deaths); Wyoming, 21 (2 deaths); York, 651(11 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (27%)