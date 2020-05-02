State: Number of virus cases, deaths increase

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 1,334 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 48,305.
Those new cases include one in Mercer County, two in Jefferson County and three in Erie County.
The state reported no new positive cases from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Armstrong or Warren counties.
The number of new cases reported Saturday is an increase of 126 from the number of new cases reported Friday.
The state said 2,989 cases are those of health care workers.
The state said there were 64 additional deaths reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,418. The additional deaths reported Saturday is an increase of 2 from the number of new deaths reported Friday.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 400 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 9,975–8,827 residents and 1,148 employees–at 478 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Saturday is a decrease of 31 from the number of new cases reported Friday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 12 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, four residents and four employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
There were an additional 54 deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the statewide total to 1,614, according to the state. That statewide total includes two from Butler County.
The number of new deaths reported Saturday from nursing or personal care facilities is a decrease of one from the number of new deaths reported Friday.
There are 187,071 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 256 in Venango County, 493 in Clarion County, 30 in Forest County, 699 in Crawford County, 772 in Mercer County, 2,304 in Butler County, 322 in Jefferson County, 2,034 in Erie County, 180 in Warren County and 710 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
-Butler Health System on Saturday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 601 total tests through Friday, including 487 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 22 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Saturday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
-BHS on Saturday also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,771 total tests through Friday, including 1,981 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 206 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Saturday, BHS said, there are seven Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.