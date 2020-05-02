HARRISBURG– The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has released a plan for a phased reopening of state park and forest facilities.
The schedule for reopening state park and forest facilities includes:
-At least one restroom in day use areas and in marinas at state parks and forests statewide will be open to the public on May 8. This includes counties still designated as red.
-All nine marinas in state parks will be open to the public on May 8, or their typical designated opening date. This is in addition to shoreline mooring sites at all state parks.
-State park and forest facilities, including offices and campgrounds, in the counties designated yellow will be open to the public on May 15. Cabins in these areas will not open until June 12. Campgrounds and cabins in all other state parks will remain closed.
All state park and forest facilities in counties still designated red will remain closed until changes are made consistent with the governor's guidelines for reopening. The public can still access DCNR trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads and parking areas statewide for recreation.
All playgrounds, nature play areas, interpretive centers, amphitheaters and group camping facilities statewide will remain closed indefinitely.
Swimming beaches statewide will be closed until June 6.
All programs, events and large gatherings at state parks and forests in counties that are designated red are canceled through June 15. Based on availability, organizers will have the option to reschedule later in the year.
No new reservations for these activities are being taken.
In counties designated yellow, any events with more than 25 people will be canceled. If the event is under 25 people and outdoors it will be allowed to occur, however any indoor events will be canceled.
Facilities such as pavilions will only be available for groups under 25 and will be on a first come first serve basis. Picnic tables in state parks will be dispersed to allow room to spread out and avoid crowds.
Campsites and cabins should only be used by members living in the same household.
People who live in areas still under stay-at-home orders should not travel long distances for outdoor recreation and should instead look for opportunities close to home.