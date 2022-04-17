State police seek 2 Abraxas escapees

Clarion state police said they are searching for two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township, near Marienville, at about 10:30 this morning and were last seen on foot in the Paint Township area of Clarion County.
Police said the vehicle they stole was found abandoned in the Manor Drive area of Paint Township.
Police describe both escapees as black, with one being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, and the other being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds and wearing gray sweatpants.
Police are advising local residents to keep their vehicles and homes locked at all times.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 814-226-1710 or 911.