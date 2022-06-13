HOWE TWP. – State police at Marienville are searching for two people who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile holding facility on June 12.
The escapees are both while males.
One escapee is described as 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, pierced ears and a tattoo on his left forearm.
One escapee is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with longer brown hair and brown eyes.
One escapee is wearing a gray sweat suit. The other is wearing a red hoodie.
The public is reminded to keep their property and possessions secure.
Anyone with any information about the escapees is asked to contact state police at Marienville at 814-927-5253.