HOWE TWP. – State police at Marienville are searching for two people who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile holding facility on June 12.

The escapees are both while males.

One escapee is described as 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, pierced ears and a tattoo on his left forearm.

One escapee is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with longer brown hair and brown eyes.

One escapee is wearing a gray sweat suit. The other is wearing a red hoodie.

The public is reminded to keep their property and possessions secure.

Anyone with any information about the escapees is asked to contact state police at Marienville at 814-927-5253.

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience
Free

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride
Free

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts
Free

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program
Free

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

YMCA dinner honors Keating
Free

YMCA dinner honors Keating

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador
Free

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.

Honoring veterans
Free

Honoring veterans

  • Kara O'Neil

It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.

Man held for court in OC homicide case
Free

Man held for court in OC homicide case

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man accused of killing his girlfriend in March at their Mineral Street home and then putting her body in a barrel was held for court Thursday.

Free

Update: Missing Clarion man found

  • Updated

Clarion state police said 33-year-old Jonathan Broadnax, of Clarion, was found safe after he had been reported missing Sunday. It was not clear when he was found.

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert
Free

Local musicians plan Boat Club farewell concert

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

After more than 50 years on the music scene, local musicians Frank Feroz, Jim Kelley and Neal Williams are gearing up for a “farewell performance” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Oil City Boat Club on Rockmere Road.

Justus Park bandshell bows out
Free

Justus Park bandshell bows out

The Carl S. Brozeski bandshell in Oil City’s Justus Park, where sweet sounds and many memories held sway the past five decades, came down Tuesday morning to make way for a larger stage.

Bandfest returns to Franklin High School
Free

Bandfest returns to Franklin High School

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.

Students test skills at Envirothon
Free

Students test skills at Envirothon

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Students from Clarion and Jefferson counties tested their skills during the Pennsylvania Envirothon at Clear Creek State Park on Wednesday..

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary
Free

Zion Lutheran Church will mark 125th anniversary

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City opened its doors in 1897 after its founding by Swedish immigrants, and the congregation will celebrate the church’s 125-year anniversary during the 11 a.m. service this Sunday.

Free

Abraxas escapees no longer in area, police say

Marienville state police said two 15-year-old boys who escaped from the Abraxas Foundation in Jenks township on Sunday morning are no longer in the local area, as they continue to elude capture after a lengthy search of the Marienville and Clarion areas, and surrounding communities.

OC Middle School We Care curriculum focus of discussion
Free

OC Middle School We Care curriculum focus of discussion

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City School Board members said Monday they have received emails from parents of Oil City Middle School students regarding worksheets sixth- and eighth-grade students had done in class about sexual harassment that discussed gender identity and transgenderism.