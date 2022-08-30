KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted state police in Clarion to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.
Both stolen vehicles have been recovered and state police say there is no threat to public safety.
According to a news release posted Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported hit-and-run crash at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday along Route 66 in Knox Township.
According to the release, it was determined the crashed and abandoned vehicle — an unspecified Dodge — had been reported stolen from a Washington Township residence.
According to a Marienville state police report released earlier Tuesday morning, a 2006 Dodge vehicle was stolen from the residence of Thomas Cunningham, 55, of Tionesta.
The victim told police he had gone to bed at midnight and awoke around 5:30 a.m. to discover the vehicle was gone, the release said. Thomas Cunningham, 26, of Pittsburgh, has been identified as a suspect in that case.
Later the morning of the hit-and-run crash, a Lucinda resident reported their Kia Sorento had been stolen from their residence. During that investigation, state police reported they learned other vehicles in the area had been broken into.
State police in Marienville and Clarion want to know if other victims have not reported their vehicles being entered by an unknown individual.
According to Clarion state police, the Sorento has been located and the suspect in the case has turned himself in. Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety.
According to online court records, 26-year-old Thomas Cunningham Jr., of Pittsburgh, was charged Monday with offenses allegedly committed Aug. 20 in Tionesta Borough.
In that case, Cunningham is charged with receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony; fleeing police and resisting arrest, both as second-degree misdemeanors; disorderly conduct as a third-degree misdemeanor; summary public drunkenness and four summary traffic law violations.
There is no indication Cunningham was jailed on those charges. He is, however, awaiting a preliminary hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.