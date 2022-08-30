KNOX — The theft of two vehicles and reports of other vehicles being entered have prompted state police in Clarion to seek information regarding the theft of items from vehicles in the Lucinda area of Knox Township.

Both stolen vehicles have been recovered and state police say there is no threat to public safety.

According to a news release posted Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported hit-and-run crash at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday along Route 66 in Knox Township.

According to the release, it was determined the crashed and abandoned vehicle — an unspecified Dodge — had been reported stolen from a Washington Township residence.

According to a Marienville state police report released earlier Tuesday morning, a 2006 Dodge vehicle was stolen from the residence of Thomas Cunningham, 55, of Tionesta.

The victim told police he had gone to bed at midnight and awoke around 5:30 a.m. to discover the vehicle was gone, the release said. Thomas Cunningham, 26, of Pittsburgh, has been identified as a suspect in that case.

Later the morning of the hit-and-run crash, a Lucinda resident reported their Kia Sorento had been stolen from their residence. During that investigation, state police reported they learned other vehicles in the area had been broken into.

State police in Marienville and Clarion want to know if other victims have not reported their vehicles being entered by an unknown individual.

According to Clarion state police, the Sorento has been located and the suspect in the case has turned himself in. Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to public safety.

According to online court records, 26-year-old Thomas Cunningham Jr., of Pittsburgh, was charged Monday with offenses allegedly committed Aug. 20 in Tionesta Borough.

In that case, Cunningham is charged with receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony; fleeing police and resisting arrest, both as second-degree misdemeanors; disorderly conduct as a third-degree misdemeanor; summary public drunkenness and four summary traffic law violations.

There is no indication Cunningham was jailed on those charges. He is, however, awaiting a preliminary hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Oilers drill Dragons
Free

Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Free

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion
Free

Oil City traffic light adjusted to ease congestion

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz
Free

Cranberry pays tribute to Buckholtz

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour
Free

Grove Hill Cemetery Tour

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Free

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Fair has its first queen
Free

Fair has its first queen

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Free

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Free

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

Free

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City
Free

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world
Free

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.