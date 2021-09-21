HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.

“Pennsylvania is well prepared to start providing vaccine booster shots just as soon as the CDC provides the approval and guidelines on who can get it,” Beam said during a news conference.

“Vaccine providers — especially pharmacies — have already done a tremendous job administering more than 12 million vaccines across the state. Now they are ready to get booster shots to people as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss boosters on Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to make recommendations and provide guidance to vaccine providers after the meeting.

DeBence adds new musical delights
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

DeBence Antique Music World will have free admission over Applefest weekend, showcasing several new developments at the museum.

Local high school sports scores 9-17-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Brookville 40, Central Clarion 14; Slippery Rock 34, Grove City 7; Sharon 23, Oil City 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 0; Karns City 44, Moniteau 6; Cochranton 34, Eisenhower 13

Local high school sports scores 9-14-21

Girls volleyball: Sharpsville 3, Oil City 0; Union 3, Cranberry 0; C-L 3, Venango Catholic 0; Keystone 3, Karns City 0; CLA 3, Victory Christian 2 Girls soccer: Warren 13, Oil City 0; Harbor Creek 6, Franklin 1 Girls tennis: Oil City 4, Greenville 1

Local high school sports scores 9-13-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Grove City 3, Franklin 0; Oil City 3, Union 1; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 3, Christian Life Academy 0

Accident closes portion of Route 322
  • Updated

A multivehicle accident at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 38 in Rockland Township this morning has forced the closure of a portion of Route 322.

No newspaper today
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

Tigers spoil Knights' home debut
  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

A big crowd was on hand to watch the Franklin Knights football team take on visiting Fairview in their home opener on Friday night in a non-region matchup at the Franklin High School field.

Local high school sports scores 9-3-21

FOOTBALL FINALS: Greenville 49, Lakeview 15; Northwestern 54, Maplewood 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Titusville 18, Corry 0; Redbank Valley 59, Otto-Eldred 6; Union/A-C Valley 77, Sheffield 0; Keystone 36, Port Allegany 30; Fairview 41, Franklin 7

Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
HARRISBURG (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class.

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Portion of Interstate 80 closed
Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.

Winding down at pool
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

Back with a splash
  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Ramp on I-80 to close
Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.

Flash flood watch issued
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…

Memories still alive
  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.