HERSHEY — State Secretary of Health Alison Beam today signed an order to ensure vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance.
“Pennsylvania is well prepared to start providing vaccine booster shots just as soon as the CDC provides the approval and guidelines on who can get it,” Beam said during a news conference.
“Vaccine providers — especially pharmacies — have already done a tremendous job administering more than 12 million vaccines across the state. Now they are ready to get booster shots to people as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss boosters on Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to make recommendations and provide guidance to vaccine providers after the meeting.