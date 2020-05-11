HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced the number of new positive COVID-19 cases was well under 1,000, but three area counties added to that total.
Of the 543 additional cases announced, two were reported from Mercer County and one each was reported from Crawford and Erie counties. The statewide total number of cases is 57,154.
There were no additional cases reported Monday from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Butler, Warren or Armstrong counties. However, Armstrong County reported its second coronavirus-related death in as many days.
Of the total statewide cases reported Monday, 3,790 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 31 over the total number reported Sunday.
The additional 543 cases announced Monday are significantly fewer than the number of new cases reported both Sunday, 1,295, and Saturday, 1,078.
The state had reported new cases of under 1,000 for each of the first four days of last week before an uptick led to more than 1,000 cases being reported for each of the next four days.
The state on Monday announced an additional 24 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 3,731. Over the weekend, the state had announced 19 new deaths on Sunday and 72 on Saturday.
In nursing and personal care facilities, the state on Monday reported 166 new cases for a total of 13,456 — 11,801 residents and 1,655 employees — at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
The 166 additional cases reported Monday from nursing and personal care facilities are a significant reduction in the number of new cases that had been reported over the weekend — 446 on Sunday and 383 on Saturday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, five residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 23 deaths were reported Monday from nursing or personal care facilities, compared with 11 new deaths reported Sunday and 60 reported Saturday. The statewide total is 2,552, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 231,704 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 302 in Venango County, 554 in Clarion County, 39 in Forest County, 766 in Crawford County, 948 in Mercer County, 2,748 in Butler County, 381 in Jefferson County, 2,680 in Erie County, 216 in Warren County and 843 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 704 total tests through Sunday, including 540 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 27 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has four COVID-19 in-patients — two confirmed as having the virus and two suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 3,353 total tests through Sunday, including 2,152 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 225 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, Butler Memorial Hospital has five positive COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Monday reported it had conducted a total of 535 tests, 14 of which were positive and 515 of which were negative. The remaining six tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 167 (5 deaths); Allegheny, 1,511 (123 deaths); Armstrong, 55 (5 deaths); Beaver, 491 (78 deaths); Bedford, 29 (1 death); Berks, 3,417 (171 deaths); Blair, 29; Bradford, 38 (2 deaths); Bucks, 4,028 (349 deaths); Butler, 195 (6 deaths); Cambria, 44 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 198 (17 deaths); Centre, 119 (2 deaths); Chester, 1,884 (187 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 25; Clinton, 41; Columbia, 328 (28 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 451 (33 deaths); Dauphin, 830 (36 deaths); Delaware, 5,046 (399 deaths); Elk, 5 (1 death); Erie, 123 (2 deaths); Fayette, 85 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 513 (12 deaths); Fulton, 8; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 187; Indiana, 76 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 93 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,187 (117 deaths); Lancaster, 2,256 (168 deaths); Lawrence, 70 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 815 (16 deaths); Lehigh, 3,259 (121 deaths); Luzerne, 2,426 (112 deaths); Lycoming, 132 (4 deaths); McKean, 6 (1 death); Mercer, 75 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 52; Monroe, 1,224 (64 deaths); Montgomery, 5,292 (525 deaths); Montour, 49; Northampton, 2,465 (160 deaths); Northumberland, 125; Perry, 35 (1 death); Philadelphia, 15,008 (857 deaths); Pike, 433 (21 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 453 (13 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 81 (13 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 41 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 124 (4 deaths); Wayne, 117 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 418 (30 deaths); Wyoming, 30 (3 deaths); York, 784 (13 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (28%)