HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health reported a sixth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, including eight in Mercer County.
Weekly statistics show a 55% increase in confirmed cases from Monday to Saturday.
The 989 new cases announced Saturday brings the statewide total to 61,611, is the highest reported over the past six days, and Monday's total of 543 is the lowest; the six-day average is 833. The number of new cases also marks the tenth day in the last 14 days with fewer than 1,000.
Eight new positive cases were reported Saturday by Mercer County, which now gives the county 24 additional cases since May 5, pushing its total number of cases to 91.
There were also five additional cases reported from Erie County and one case from Armstrong County.
No new cases were reported from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Butler, Jefferson or Warren counties.
Of the total statewide cases reported Saturday, 4,432 are those of health care workers, which is an increase of 83 over the total number reported Friday.
In nursing and personal care facilities, the state on Saturday reported 356 new cases for a total of 15,332–13.257 residents and 2,075 employees–at 556 distinct facilities in 44 of 67 counties.
The additional cases reported Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities is a decrease of 21 from the number of new cases reported Friday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, one resident in Mercer County, 13 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, six residents and six employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
An additional 52 deaths were reported Saturday from nursing or personal care facilities, compared with 95 new deaths reported Friday. The statewide total is 3,043, which includes two from Butler County and three from Armstrong County.
There are 266,225 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 349 in Venango County, 574 in Clarion County, 46 in Forest County, 814 in Crawford County, 1,068 in Mercer County, 2,984 in Butler County, 404 in Jefferson County, 3,024 in Erie County, 242 in Warren County and 958 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Positive cases by county
Adams, 185 (6 deaths); Allegheny, 1,595 (143 deaths); Armstrong, 58 (5 deaths); Beaver, 518 (83 deaths); Bedford, 32 (1 death); Berks, 3,643 (208 deaths); Blair, 34; Bradford, 41 (2 deaths); Bucks, 4,391 (421 deaths); Butler, 202 (6 deaths); Cambria, 53 (1 death); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 210 (17 deaths); Centre, 129 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,100 (220 deaths); Clarion, 24 (1 death); Clearfield, 33; Clinton, 43; Columbia, 336 (33 deaths); Crawford, 21; Cumberland, 515 (48 deaths); Dauphin, 938 (39 deaths); Delaware, 5,555 (478 deaths); Elk, 6 (1 death); Erie, 134 (3 deaths); Fayette, 88 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 601 (13 deaths); Fulton, 11; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 208; Indiana, 84 (6 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 94 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,327 (147 deaths); Lancaster, 2,470 (186 deaths); Lawrence, 72 (7 deaths); Lebanon, 873 (19 deaths); Lehigh, 3,440 (139 deaths); Luzerne, 2,513 (127 deaths); Lycoming, 146 (7 deaths); McKean, 10 (1 death); Mercer, 91 (2 deaths); Mifflin, 57; Monroe, 1,248 (70 deaths); Montgomery, 5,797 (614 deaths); Montour, 50 (1 death); Northampton, 2,659 (196 deaths); Northumberland, 139; Perry, 40 (1 death); Philadelphia, 16,032 (1,021 deaths); Pike, 460 (22 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 512 (15 deaths); Snyder, 33 (2 deaths); Somerset, 32 (1 death); Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 83 (14 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 46 (1 death); Venango, 7; Warren, 2; Washington, 130 (4 deaths); Wayne, 108 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 423 (32 deaths); Wyoming, 29 (4 deaths); York, 835 (15 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (37%), 50-64 (26%), 65-plus (29%)