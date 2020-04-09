HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday confirmed there are 1,989 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 18,228.
The newest positive cases include five in Crawford County and three in Mercer County, according to the department.
The department had no new positive cases to report from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Butler, Jefferson and Warren counties.
There were an additional 28 deaths Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 338, according to the department. That total includes two in Butler County.
Statewide, there are 87,374 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the department.
Meanwhile, Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 365 total tests through Wednesday, including 303 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. Nine of the tests were positive. About 60 results are pending.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are four Clarion Hospital COVID-19 in-patients — one confirmed as having the virus and three suspected of having it — and two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Thursday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 1,716 total tests through Wednesday, including 1,330 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 119 of the tests were positive. About 36 results are pending.
As of Thursday, BHS said, there are 15 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 inpatients — 10 confirmed as having the virus and five suspected of having it — and two of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Thursday reported it had conducted 358 total tests, resulting in 12 positives and 329 negatives. The 17 remaining tests are pending.
Positive cases by county
The following is a county-by-county breakdown, according to the state Department of Health:
Adams, 38; Allegheny, 759 (12 deaths); Armstrong, 20; Beaver, 129 (13 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 616 (8 deaths); Blair, 6; Bradford, 15; Bucks, 871 (23 deaths); Butler, 113 (2 deaths); Cambria, 10 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 83 (2 deaths); Centre, 59; Chester, 425 (7 deaths); Clarion, 8; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 4; Columbia, 65 (1 death); Crawford, 13; Cumberland, 88 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 180 (2 deaths); Delaware, 1,222 (26 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 32; Fayette, 45 (1 death); Forest, 5; Franklin, 52; Fulton, 1; Greene, 21; Huntingdon, 8; Indiana, 21; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 23; Lackawanna, 312 (16 deaths); Lancaster, 596 (17 deaths); Lawrence, 37 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 187; Lehigh, 1,466 (13 deaths); Luzerne, 1,241 (12 deaths); Lycoming, 17; McKean, 1; Mercer, 30; Mifflin, 10; Monroe, 716 (19 deaths); Montgomery, 1,693 (37 deaths); Montour, 25; Northampton, 949 (20 deaths); Northumberland, 24; Perry, 15 (1 death); Philadelphia, 5,029 (86 deaths); Pike, 163 (6 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 149 (1 death); Snyder, 9 (1 death); Somerset, 7; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 16 (1 death); Tioga, 10; Union, 11; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 63; Wayne, 49; Westmoreland, 190 (1 death); Wyoming, 6;York, 250 (3 deaths).
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (7%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (21%)