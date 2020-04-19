HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend reported an additional 2,843 positive cases of the coronavirus —1,215 on Sunday and 1,628 on Saturday — pushing the statewide total to 32,284.
According to the state, new cases on Sunday included two each in Mercer and Armstrong counties, and one in Butler County.
New cases on Saturday, the state reported, included three in Butler County, one in Mercer County, four in Armstrong County and 10 in Erie County.
The state reported no new positive cases over the weekend from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
The state also announced electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases. That brings the statewide total of deaths to 1,112 as of Sunday.
“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” state Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said on Sunday. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today.
"This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”
On Saturday, the state had reported 80 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total at that time to 836. That total includes the death announced Saturday from Clarion County, along with previous deaths from Butler County, five; Mercer County, one; and Armstrong County, two.
On Sunday, the state had no additional deaths to report from area counties.
As of Sunday, according to the state, there are 126,570 patients who have tested negative for the virus. That total includes 188 in Venango County, 371 in Clarion County, 21 in Forest County, 547 in Crawford County, 439 in Mercer County, 1,756 in Butler County, 246 in Jefferson County, 1,303 in Erie County, 133 in Warren County and 448 in Armstrong County.
Levine said mitigation efforts such as social distancing are working and that the goal of her department is to continue to provide as much data as possible in a timely manner.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the state. There have been no pediatric deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state said, there are 4,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 479 cases among employees, for a total of 4,929 at 368 distinct facilities in 35 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County and two residents in Erie County.
Out of the total statewide deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County.
Butler Health System on Sunday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 472 total tests through Friday, including 394 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 16 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has one positive COVID-19 in-patient.
BHS also reported Sunday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,215 total tests through Friday, including 1,640 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 177 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, BHS said, there are seven Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Five of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and two are suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Sunday reported it had conducted a total of 438 tests, 14 of which were positive and 421 of which were negative. The remaining three tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 80 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,035 (50 deaths); Armstrong, 38 (2 deaths); Beaver, 288 (32 deaths); Bedford, 15 (1 death); Berks, 1,898 (65 deaths); Blair, 13; Bradford, 25 (1 death); Bucks, 1,722 (84 deaths); Butler, 161 (5 deaths); Cambria, 19 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 140 (8 deaths); Centre, 73 (1 death); Chester, 839 (42 deaths); Clarion, 18 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 11; Columbia, 202 (6 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 182 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 368 (9 deaths); Delaware, 2,405 (90 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 58; Fayette, 66 (3 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 111; Fulton, 2; Greene, 24; Huntingdon, 13; Indiana, 51 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 70; Lackawanna, 636 (41 deaths); Lancaster, 1,188 (60 deaths); Lawrence, 59 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 484 (4 deaths); Lehigh, 2,203 (32 deaths); Luzerne, 1,741 (34 deaths); Lycoming, 37; McKean, 4; Mercer, 59 (1 death); Mifflin, 20; Monroe, 963 (38 deaths); Montgomery, 2,913 (164 deaths); Montour, 48; Northampton, 1,441 (36 deaths); Northumberland, 67; Perry, 20 (1 death); Philadelphia, 8,764 (240 deaths); Pike, 301 (8 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 261 (5 deaths); Snyder, 27 (1 death); Somerset, 18; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 63 (3 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 27; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 82 (2 deaths); Wayne, 84 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 284 (16 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (1 death);York, 481 (6 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (39%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (24%)