HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported no new cases of COVID-19 from area counties, and there were fewer than 1,000 new statewide cases for the second straight day.
According to the state, there were 825 additional cases reported, pushing the statewide total 50,092. On Sunday, there were 962 new cases reported.
Of the total statewide cases, the state said, 3,084 are those of health care workers.
Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the state. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
The state also reported 14 new deaths — 12 fewer than the number reported Sunday and 50 fewer than the number reported Saturday — bringing the statewide total to 2,458.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 253 cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 10,569 — 9,345 residents and 1,224 employees — at 494 distinct facilities in 44 counties. The number of new cases reported Monday is 88 fewer than the number reported Sunday and 147 fewer than the number reported Saturday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 12 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, four residents and four employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
There were an additional 11 deaths reported Monday from nursing or personal care facilities — 10 fewer than what was reported Sunday and 43 fewer than what was reported Saturday — bringing the statewide total to 1,646, according to the state. That statewide total includes two from Butler County.
There are 195,498 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 265 in Venango County, 502 in Clarion County, 30 in Forest County, 711 in Crawford County, 801 in Mercer County, 2,461 in Butler County, 340 in Jefferson County, 2,133 in Erie County, 186 in Warren County and 724 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 609 total tests through Sunday, including 489 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 22 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS on Monday also reported Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,814 total tests through Sunday, including 1,981 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 207 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Seven of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. There is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS on Monday resumed elective surgeries and said about 25 cases, or about 33% of normal volume, are being performed.
— Meadville Medical Center on Monday reported it had conducted a total of 516 tests, 14 of which were positive and 495 of which were negative. The remaining seven tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 148 (4 deaths); Allegheny, 1,365 (102 deaths); Armstrong, 52 (2 deaths); Beaver, 458 (68 deaths); Bedford, 24 (1 death); Berks, 2,948 (118 deaths); Blair, 25; Bradford, 35 (2 deaths); Bucks, 3,356 (240 deaths); Butler, 180 (6 deaths); Cambria, 34 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 185 (15 deaths); Centre, 105 (1 death); Chester, 1,560 (118 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 21; Clinton, 33; Columbia, 296 (13 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 375 (18 deaths); Dauphin, 652 (28 deaths); Delaware, 4,198 (258 deaths); Elk, 4; Erie, 91 (2 deaths); Fayette, 83 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 377 (8 deaths); Fulton, 6; Greene, 27 (1 death); Huntingdon, 57; Indiana, 70 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 6; Juniata, 86 (1 death); Lackawanna, 1,017 (87 deaths); Lancaster, 1,991 (113 deaths); Lawrence, 65 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 756 (10 deaths); Lehigh, 2,963 (83 deaths); Luzerne, 2,255 (101 deaths); Lycoming, 86 (3 deaths); McKean, 6; Mercer, 66 (1 death); Mifflin, 39; Monroe, 1,173 (55 deaths); Montgomery, 4,645 (382 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,240 (94 deaths); Northumberland, 100; Perry, 34 (1 death); Philadelphia, 13,316 (424 deaths); Pike, 408 (17 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 398 (7 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 30 (1 death); Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 86 (9 deaths); Tioga, 16 (1 death); Union, 38; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 120 (2 deaths); Wayne, 109 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 403 (26 deaths); Wyoming, 27 (2 deaths); York, 702 (11 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (27%)