HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 47.
The latest cases are two each in Allegheny and Montgomery counties, and one each in Philadelphia and Chester counties.
Of the 47 COVID-19 cases in the state, 41 are presumptive positive and six cases — one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and four in Montgomery County — have been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases announced Friday included the first two children under 18.
Allegheny County officials said the two Pittsburgh residents who are presumed to have the virus reside in the same household, one with an age in the 70s and the other in the 60s.
They are believed to have contracted the virus while traveling out of state. Both are currently in isolation at home.
Confirmed cases largely have been traced to contact with the coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
As of Saturday, the Health Department said, there have been more than 340 patients identified for testing, and more than 145 of those have tested negative for COVID-19. More than 100 tests are pending.
“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said.
“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
"We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”
Counties with COVID-19 cases
Allegheny, 2; Bucks, 3; Chester, 2; Cumberland, 3; Delaware, 6; Monroe, 3; Montgomery, 20; Northampton, 1; Philadelphia, 4; Pike, 1; Washington, 1; Wayne, 1
Statement from state health secretary
“Pennsylvanians should know that we are taking every precaution to keep our communities safe.
"If someone is sick with COVID-19, they are in isolation at home or at a hospital and getting medical care. If someone is in quarantine, they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and are at home to limit exposure to the community.
"It is important for residents to remember to stay calm. We have the networks in place to ensure that we continue to make a healthy Pennsylvania for all.
“Further spread of this virus throughout the nation will likely occur. We encourage people to prepare for potential life disruptions.
"The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now.
“Since the start of flu season, we have encouraged Pennsylvanians to stop the spread of illnesses by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick.
"Those are the same healthy habits you should continue to practice to protect your family and yourself against the spread of this virus.
“Individuals who intend on traveling outside of the United States are urged to check the CDC’s and the federal Department of State’s travel guidance.
"Currently there are outbreaks of COVID-19 occurring within numerous countries across the world. The number of countries seeing new cases has increased significantly over the last week.
“As this situation evolves, we will continually update Pennsylvanians through our website, health.pa.gov, our Facebook page and our Twitter account.
“It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health.”