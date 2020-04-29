HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 1,102 positive COVID-19 cases, brining the statewide total to 44,366.
The new cases include one each in Mercer, Erie and Butler counties.
The state reported no new positive cases from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Warren or Armstrong counties.
The number of new cases reported Wednesday is a decrease of 112 from the number of new cases reported Tuesday.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the state. There have been no pediatric deaths.
The state said there were 479 additional deaths, pushing the statewide total to 2,195.
The additional deaths reported Wednesday is an increase of 360 over the number of new deaths reported Tuesday.
The state said the spike in the number of deaths is attributed to the reconciliation of data from "various sources," and that these most recent deaths have occurred during the last two weeks.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported an additional 393 cases of COVID-19 for a total of 8,673 — 7,698 residents and 975 employees — at 461 distinct facilities in 42 counties. The number of new cases reported Wednesday is an increase of 70 over the number of new cases reported Tuesday.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 11 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, three residents and four employees in Armstrong County and three residents and two employees in Erie County.
There were an additional 339 deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the statewide total to 1,428, according to the state. That statewide total includes two from Butler County.
The number of new deaths reported Wednesday from nursing or personal care facilities is an increase of 240 over the number of new deaths reported Tuesday.
There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 245 in Venango County, 477 in Clarion County, 29 in Forest County, 678 in Crawford County, 707 in Mercer County, 2,140 in Butler County, 310 in Jefferson County, 1,850 in Erie County, 168 in Warren County and 647 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 584 total tests through Tuesday, including 471 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 21 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients. Two of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. There is one COVID-19 patient in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,645 total tests through Tuesday, including 1,910 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 204 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are 12 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Seven of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and five are suspected of having it. There are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Wednesday reported it had conducted a total of 496 tests, 14 of which were positive and 474 of which were negative. The remaining eight tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Editor's note: The state Department of Health's report does not reflect information contained in an obituary that appears online and in The Derrick print edition on Wednesday. The obituary states the individual passed away from COVID-19.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 130 (4 deaths); Allegheny, 1,273 (86 deaths); Armstrong, 50 (2 deaths); Beaver, 392 (65 deaths); Bedford, 24 (1 death); Berks, 2,637 (116 deaths); Blair, 23; Bradford, 29 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,733 (185 deaths); Butler, 175 (6 deaths); Cambria, 25 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 170 (14 deaths); Centre, 95 (1 death); Chester, 1,304 (101 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 14; Clinton, 30; Columbia, 283 (14 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 324 (15 deaths); Dauphin, 558 (21 deaths); Delaware, 3,619 (224 deaths); Elk, 3; Erie, 87 (2 deaths); Fayette, 80 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 264 (6 deaths); Fulton, 5; Greene, 26; Huntingdon, 29; Indiana, 63 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 82 (1 death); Lackawanna, 873 (81 deaths); Lancaster, 1,703 (103 deaths); Lawrence, 64 (6 deaths); Lebanon, 648 (9 deaths); Lehigh, 2,719 (72 deaths); Luzerne, 2,111 (82 deaths); Lycoming, 61; McKean, 6; Mercer, 65 (1 death); Mifflin, 36; Monroe, 1,111 (54 deaths); Montgomery, 4,177 (329 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 2,008 (85 deaths); Northumberland, 92; Perry, 30 (1 death); Philadelphia, 11,885 (424 deaths); Pike, 369 (14 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 343 (5 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 26; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 81 (8 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 33; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 113 (2 deaths); Wayne, 95 (5 deaths); Westmoreland, 386 (25 deaths); Wyoming, 19 (2 deaths); York, 624 (9 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (26%)