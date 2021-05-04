HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration, in coordination with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, announced today that mitigation orders, except masking, will be lifted on Memorial Day.

The order requiring Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, the administration said in a news release. Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors when people are away from their homes.

In accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are not required to wear a mask during certain activities, the release said. Requirements such as testing and reporting new cases will remain in place for hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Maintaining requirements for hospitals and long-term care facilities will allow Pennsylvania to continue to closely monitor COVID-19 spread while lifting other restrictions, the release said.

The Department of Health recommends Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.

The updates, the release said, will not prevent municipalities and school districts from continuing and implementing stricter mitigation efforts.

The governor’s proclamation of disaster emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic remains in place.

“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

“I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand-washing, and sanitizing and social distancing.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Tri-County reports 3 deaths, 120 cases over past week

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Free

Police seek man accused of assault

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

+3
Cold day on the track
Free

Cold day on the track

Three Franklin High School athletes recorded first-place finishes on the track Friday in the Oil Country Track and Field Invitational. Taking firsts for the Knights were Cade Adams and Magnum Vincent in the boys portion and Nadalie Latchaw in the girls.

+2
HELP WANTED
Free

HELP WANTED

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - More than 50 services, educational organizations and potential employers filled the Clarion Mall on Wednesday for an employment and education fair.

+5
Firefighter hurt after crashes
Free

Firefighter hurt after crashes

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Clintonville volunteer firefighter was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a dump truck near the scene of an earlier pileup on the Emlenton Bridge that involved about a dozen vehicles.

Both lanes of I-80 reopen
Free

Both lanes of I-80 reopen

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years
Free

Veteran PIAA official Ward honored for 50 years

Steve Ward, a 1969 graduate of Cranberry High School, was honored recently for his 50 years of service as a PIAA official in the gymnasium at Moniteau High School where ironically, he officiated his first-ever varsity basketball game in the late 1970s.

Free

Local high school sports scores 4-20-21

SOFTBALL: Clarion 13, Forest Area 3 (5 inn.); Rocky Grove 22, Youngsville 0 (3 inn.); Hickory 17, Franklin 2 (3 inn.); Cranberry 17, Clarion-Limestone 6 (5 inn.); Karns City 18, A-C Valley 9; Keystone 12, Union 2 (6 inn.)

+2
Visitors' viewpoint
Free

Visitors' viewpoint

  • From staff reports

If first impressions mean anything, Two Mile Run County Park made a lasting one with a Pittsburgh-area couple over the past couple of days.

Together We Can wants '21 seniors to share views
Free

Together We Can wants '21 seniors to share views

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

The faith-based Together We Can coalition, which organized several events last year in Venango County that raised local awareness of social justice issues, now wants to hear from high school seniors.

Free

Walk-ins welcome at regional vaccine clinic

UPMC Northwest’s regional vaccine clinic at the former Bon Ton in the Cranberry Mall is providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today without appointments until 3:30 p.m. Residents from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Warren, Lawrence, Butler and Jefferson counties are eligible.

+4
Primary preparation
Free

Primary preparation

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Preparations for next month's primary election are underway in Venango County, and all the county's voting machines are being tested this week to make sure they are working properly.

Free

State extends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health today said it notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be extended until April 24, or until updated guidance is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and P…

Free

UPMC suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

UPMC health system is temporarily pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA guidelines recommended after six patients nationwide experienced blood clotting.

+5
Lots to check out
Free

Lots to check out

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Oil City sesquicentennial celebration Sunday in Justus Park was a big hit, and a number of people who attended the event then stopped at the Venango Museum on Seneca Street to view new local history displays that are on exhibit.

+5
Proud past lays foundation for bright future
Free

Proud past lays foundation for bright future

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Hundreds of people turned out to Justus Park in celebration of Oil City's 150 years of history that's "unique, noble and quirky" and to look forward to a "bright and promising future," as two of the speakers put it Sunday.

Free

Man dies in Clarion County house fire

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

ELK TOWNSHIP — A man died in a house fire Sunday morning in Elk Township, according to Shippenville-Elk fire Chief Steve Merryman.

+4
Welcome guidelines
Free

Welcome guidelines

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The easing of COVID-19 mitigation efforts at restaurants and bars has suddenly made the jobs of workers at those businesses much more manageable.

Free

Coming tomorrow

Local restaurants and bars welcome relaxed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

+4
Gesture brings smiles
Free

Gesture brings smiles

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Handmade gifts by Valley Grove Elementary students and local flowers were delivered Wednesday to residents at Sugar Creek Station.