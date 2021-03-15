State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the lifting of some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, as well as increased gathering limits, effective April 4.

According to a news release from Wolf's office, restaurants may resume bar service; alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food; curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted; and indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for those restaurants currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process.

Self-certification involves agreement to comply with all public health safety guidelines and orders, including cleaning and mitigation protocols and other operational requirements in the state's mitigation and enforcement orders issued Nov 23, as amended, according to the release. Restaurants that don't self-certify may raise capacity to 50%.

Requirements such as mask-wearing and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, still apply.

Capacity for other businesses also will be increased, including moving personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theaters, malls) to 75% occupancy.

Wolf also announced revised maximum-occupancy limits for indoor events to allow 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.

Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot, physical-distancing requirement, the release said.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of helping curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week — all very positive signs.

"The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”

Knights are D-10 champs
Knights are D-10 champs

  • Ed Brannon Sports Editor

Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pand…

Coming Tomorrow

A periodic series that begins tomorrow looks at how our lives have changed since COVID-19 mitigation efforts took root in March 2020. First up in “Adjusting Our Lives”: Students tell us about their experiences in adapting to learning from home.

On with the show
On with the show

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin and Rocky Grove high school students are finally getting the chance to share their musical talents exactly one year since their stage lights went dark.

Coming Tomorrow

Caution tempers optimism after New Jersey man purchases multiple properties in Oil City.

Venango, Clarion report 8 combined cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Seuss stereotypes?

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced last week that it is stopping sales of six children's books because of perceived racist and insensitive imagery. In response, the Oil Region Library Association is removing copies of those books from its shelves.

Venango County adds 10 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.

Breaking tradition
Breaking tradition

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The number of high school girls who have entered nontraditional shops at Venango Technology Center is well above the national average.

Tri-county area adds 12 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Tri-county reports 13 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.

Hotel has new owners

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The Days Inn hotel in Oil City has been purchased by a family that owns a string of hotels across the U.S.

Venango County adds 7 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Pennsylvania easing size restrictions on gatherings

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing restrictions on large gatherings and eliminating a quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers, reflecting a sustained slide n new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the Wolf administration announced Monday.

Grand plans for OC
Grand plans for OC

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A New Jersey man who has emerged as a major downtown Oil City property owner offered a broad vision on how he intends to "bring back Oil City" but was short on specifics during a public meeting Saturday.

Tri-county area adds 17 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.

Venango, Clarion report additional cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

Venango, Clarion add new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Future entrepreneurs
Future entrepreneurs

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

High school seniors enrolled in Venango County's eAcademy program are learning skills they would need to run a business, and they are also hearing from current business owners.

Venango, Clarion report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Venango, Clarion add virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.

It's life on the frontier
It's life on the frontier

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOXDALE - Lauren Sallade usually can be found at Clarion Hospital working as a phlebotomist, but she also has been known to exchange her scrubs for buckskin.