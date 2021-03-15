State to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced today the lifting of some targeted restrictions on restaurants and other businesses, as well as increased gathering limits, effective April 4.
According to a news release from Wolf's office, restaurants may resume bar service; alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food; curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted; and indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for those restaurants currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process.
Self-certification involves agreement to comply with all public health safety guidelines and orders, including cleaning and mitigation protocols and other operational requirements in the state's mitigation and enforcement orders issued Nov 23, as amended, according to the release. Restaurants that don't self-certify may raise capacity to 50%.
Requirements such as mask-wearing and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, still apply.
Capacity for other businesses also will be increased, including moving personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theaters, malls) to 75% occupancy.
Wolf also announced revised maximum-occupancy limits for indoor events to allow 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.
Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot, physical-distancing requirement, the release said.
“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of helping curb the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week — all very positive signs.
"The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”