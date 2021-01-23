State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.
More than 100,000 Pennsylvanians were actively receiving PEUC payments when the program ended in December, according to a Labor & Industry news release.
“Since receiving the information we needed from the federal Department of Labor two weeks ago, L&I has worked as quickly as possible to update our processing system so PEUC claimants can resume filing for benefits,” said Jennifer Berrier, L&I acting secretary.
Anyone can file for the additional 11 claim weeks during their biweekly cycle beginning the week of Jan. 24.
Anyone with their original 13 weeks left over on Dec. 26 also will receive the additional 11 weeks.
Anyone being paid on Pennsylvania’s extended benefits (EB) program before Dec. 26 must complete EB benefits before the additional 11 weeks of PEUC can be added to the claim.
Claimants will automatically receive the extra $300 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). There is no need to take action to receive that payment.
PEUC provides additional claim weeks to workers who have exhausted their regular Unemployment Compensation (UC) benefits. Claimants are automatically enrolled in PEUC after they have reached their maximum claim weeks for UC.
On Friday, L&I announced it was issuing extended Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments.
Claimants with questions about their enrollment in the CARES Act extension programs or issues with claims should send an email to UC staff and include their first and last name as it appears on the claim, along with the last four digits of their Social Security number.
PEUC or FPUC questions should be emailed to uchelp@pa.gov.
PUA questions should be emailed to ucpua@pa.gov.