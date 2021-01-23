State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.

More than 100,000 Pennsylvanians were actively receiving PEUC payments when the program ended in December, according to a Labor & Industry news release.

“Since receiving the information we needed from the federal Department of Labor two weeks ago, L&I has worked as quickly as possible to update our processing system so PEUC claimants can resume filing for benefits,” said Jennifer Berrier, L&I acting secretary.

Anyone can file for the additional 11 claim weeks during their biweekly cycle beginning the week of Jan. 24.

Anyone with their original 13 weeks left over on Dec. 26 also will receive the additional 11 weeks.

Anyone being paid on Pennsylvania’s extended benefits (EB) program before Dec. 26 must complete EB benefits before the additional 11 weeks of PEUC can be added to the claim.

Claimants will automatically receive the extra $300 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). There is no need to take action to receive that payment.

PEUC provides additional claim weeks to workers who have exhausted their regular Unemployment Compensation (UC) benefits. Claimants are automatically enrolled in PEUC after they have reached their maximum claim weeks for UC.

On Friday, L&I announced it was issuing extended Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments.

Claimants with questions about their enrollment in the CARES Act extension programs or issues with claims should send an email to UC staff and include their first and last name as it appears on the claim, along with the last four digits of their Social Security number.

PEUC or FPUC questions should be emailed to uchelp@pa.gov.

PUA questions should be emailed to ucpua@pa.gov.

Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Busy night on the hardwood
Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Clarion Hospital has site to give vaccinations

  • By Rodney L. Sherman Clarion News Editor

CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32

High marks at Oil City
High marks at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Fiber line damaged
Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.

Woman pulled from river
Woman pulled from river

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.

Rockets swim past Knights
Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Tri-county reports 132 new virus cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.

Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.