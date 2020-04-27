HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported an additional 885 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 42,050.
The number of new cases marks the first time that fewer than 1,000 additional cases were reported since April 20, when 948 new cases were announced.
Before April 20, the last time fewer than 1,000 new cases had been reported was on April 1, when 962 cases were announced.
Monday's report also marks the third consecutive day in which the state has reported a decline in the number of new cases.
The additional cases announced Monday include one in Armstrong County and four in Erie County.
The state reported no new cases from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Mercer, Butler, Jefferson or Warren counties.
All COVID-19 patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
The state also reported 47 additional deaths on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 1,597. Over the weekend, the state had reported an additional 58 deaths — 13 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,037 resident cases of COVID-19, and 862 cases among employees, for a total of 7,899 at 441 distinct facilities in 40 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 10 residents and 10 employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, two residents in Armstrong County and two residents and two employees in Erie County.
Of statewide total deaths, 990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County, according to the state.
There are 161,372 patients who have tested negative for the virus, according to the state. That total includes 231 in Venango County, 464 in Clarion County, 26 in Forest County, 630 in Crawford County, 664 in Mercer County, 2,041 in Butler County, 305 in Jefferson County, 1,621 in Erie County, 160 in Warren County and 606 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Health systems
— UPMC, in a release that reflects systemwide news, announced the health system has not experienced the surge in COVID-19 cases that it had been expecting to handle.
According to the release, the systemwide positivity rate for COVID-19 testing was 6.6 percent in the one-week period from April 14 to 20, and COVID-19 patients are using only 2 percent of beds across UPMC.
— Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 553 total tests through Monday, including 451 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 21 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,499 total tests through Monday, including 1,826 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 201 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, BHS said, there are 10 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and four are suspected of having it. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Monday reported it had conducted a total of 487 tests, 14 of which were positive and 463 of which were negative. The remaining 10 tests are pending.
Of its 14 positive tests, MMC said, 12 are Crawford County residents and two are Ohio residents.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 122 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,224 (79 deaths); Armstrong, 47 (2 deaths); Beaver, 387 (46 deaths); Bedford, 21 (1 death); Berks, 2,526 (89 deaths); Blair, 21; Bradford, 28 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,585 (148 deaths); Butler, 170 (6 deaths); Cambria, 21 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 164 (12 deaths); Centre, 87 (1 death); Chester, 1,214 (81 deaths); Clarion, 22 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 25; Columbia, 277 (7 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 282 (9 deaths); Dauphin, 529 (21 deaths); Delaware, 3,361 (142 deaths); Elk, 3; Erie, 81; Fayette, 79 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 227 (2 deaths); Fulton, 3; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 24; Indiana, 63 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 79; Lackawanna, 833 (63 deaths); Lancaster, 1,633 (75 deaths); Lawrence, 63 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 621 (7 deaths); Lehigh, 2,636 (56 deaths); Luzerne, 2,035 (71 deaths); Lycoming, 57; McKean, 5; Mercer, 65 (1 death); Mifflin, 30; Monroe, 1,083 (46 deaths); Montgomery, 3,817 (232 deaths); Montour, 48; Northampton, 1,834 (49 deaths); Northumberland, 90; Perry, 26 (1 death); Philadelphia, 11,361 (274 deaths); Pike, 352 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 324 (5 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 25; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 81 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 31; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 107 (2 deaths); Wayne, 93 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 377 (19 deaths); Wyoming, 18 (2 deaths); York, 606 (9 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (26%)