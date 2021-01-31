State: Unemployment scams utilize social media

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.
The department is reminding Pennsylvanians to never provide personal information to anyone over social media.
“Unfortunately, the availability of new federal unemployment money is causing a surge in fraud attempts,” said L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “L&I does not communicate directly with individuals over social media, including Facebook.”
L&I said it operates a Facebook page under the name “PA Department of Labor & Industry” and the handle “@PALaborIndustry.”
The department said several similarly named pages have appeared over the past few days, and some scammers have posted on L&I’s legitimate page posing as L&I employees.
L&I said it is working with its partners, including Facebook and law enforcement, to quickly identify and remove fraudulent pages. Individuals who encounter a suspicious page or post are asked to flag it for staff review.
What to remember
— L&I’s Facebook page has a blue check box next to the name that identifies it as a verified page.
— Comments by the legitimate L&I page also have a blue check box next to them indicating it as a verified page. If a comment or page does not have this check box, it is a fraudster posing as L&I.
— L&I does not post responses directly to claimants, send private messages or ask for a private message to be sent.
—\!q L&I will not ask individuals to call or text a phone number. The only phone numbers for unemployment are:
888-313-7284 (UC/PEUC/EB claimants), 855-284-8545 (PUA claimants).
— L&I will not ask individuals to send an email. The only email addresses for unemployment are: uchelp@pa.gov (UC/PEUC/EB claimants), ucpua@pa.gov (PUA claimants).
For more information on identifying fraud, what to do if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or how to report fraud, visit L&I’s website.