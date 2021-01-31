State: Unemployment scams utilize social media

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.

The department is reminding Pennsylvanians to never provide personal information to anyone over social media.

“Unfortunately, the availability of new federal unemployment money is causing a surge in fraud attempts,” said L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “L&I does not communicate directly with individuals over social media, including Facebook.”

L&I said it operates a Facebook page under the name “PA Department of Labor & Industry” and the handle “@PALaborIndustry.”

The department said several similarly named pages have appeared over the past few days, and some scammers have posted on L&I’s legitimate page posing as L&I employees.

L&I said it is working with its partners, including Facebook and law enforcement, to quickly identify and remove fraudulent pages. Individuals who encounter a suspicious page or post are asked to flag it for staff review.

What to remember

— L&I’s Facebook page has a blue check box next to the name that identifies it as a verified page.

— Comments by the legitimate L&I page also have a blue check box next to them indicating it as a verified page. If a comment or page does not have this check box, it is a fraudster posing as L&I.

— L&I does not post responses directly to claimants, send private messages or ask for a private message to be sent.

—\!q L&I will not ask individuals to call or text a phone number. The only phone numbers for unemployment are:

888-313-7284 (UC/PEUC/EB claimants), 855-284-8545 (PUA claimants).

— L&I will not ask individuals to send an email. The only email addresses for unemployment are: uchelp@pa.gov (UC/PEUC/EB claimants), ucpua@pa.gov (PUA claimants).

For more information on identifying fraud, what to do if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or how to report fraud, visit L&I’s website.

Tri-county has 79 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.

Tri-county area sees virus cases, deaths rise

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.

UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen
UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen

Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.

Big plans at museums
Big plans at museums

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.

Cases, nursing home deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.

Clarion, Venango counties see more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

'Good path forward'
'Good path forward'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

State works to resolve PEUC, PUA issues

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Local support
Local support

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.

Tri-county has 51 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.

Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Busy night on the hardwood
Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

Clarion Hospital has site to give vaccinations

  • By Rodney L. Sherman Clarion News Editor

CLARION — Clarion Hospital will open its first large-scale, COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday in the former Peebles/Gordman’s building near the Clarion Mall.

Prison logs more than 800 virus cases

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

The state prison near Marienville this week recorded another massive COVID-19 cases count — this time more than 800 — to vault Forest County well over 1,000 cumulative cases.

Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32

High marks at Oil City
High marks at Oil City

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Tuesday was the first day some Oil City School District students were back in their classrooms for in-person learning under a hybrid model school board members approved last week.

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Fiber line damaged
Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.