HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health announced it would not provide a COVID-19 cases update on Monday, but will resume regular updates on Tuesday.
Data reported to the state on Monday will be included in its Tuesday report, according to the state.
Area health systems
Due to vaccine demand being greater than supply, Butler Health System announced it is scheduling only a subgroup within 1A, as defined by the state, in Clarion County, which are residents age 65 and over.
Appointments, BHS said, are limited by the number of vaccine doses received from the state, and that vaccine deliveries from the state remain unpredictable.
BHS reported Monday that Clarion Hospital had collected 11,710 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 9,905 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 1,875 tests were positive for the virus.