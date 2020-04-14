HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345.
The only area county with a new positive case is Mercer, which now has 44. However, Butler County reported its fifth death, which is included in the 60 new deaths reported by the department. Statewide, there are 584 virus-related deaths.
On Monday, there were 1,366 additional positive cases of the virus and 17 new virus-related deaths reported.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the department. There have been no pediatric deaths.
All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, according to the department.
There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative, the department said.
Meadville Medical Center on Tuesday announced it had conducted a total of 394 tests, 14 of which were positive and 375 of which were negative. The remaining five tests are pending.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 63 (1 death); Allegheny, 893 (24 deaths); Armstrong, 28 (1 death); Beaver, 156 (14 deaths); Bedford, 5 (1 death); Berks, 1,247 (27 deaths); Blair, 11; Bradford, 19; Bucks, 1,222 (40 deaths); Butler, 143 (5 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 103 (3 deaths); Centre, 70; Chester, 621 (20 deaths); Clarion, 16; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 125 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 124 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 249 (5 deaths); Delaware, 1,806 (45 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 41; Fayette, 58 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 69; Fulton, 2; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 11; Indiana, 43; Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 43; Lackawanna, 501 (24 deaths); Lancaster, 865 (26 deaths); Lawrence, 51 (4 deaths); Lebanon, 328 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 1,803 (23 deaths); Luzerne, 1,523 (26 deaths); Lycoming, 29; McKean, 4; Mercer, 44; Mifflin, 16; Monroe, 847 (27 deaths); Montgomery, 2,354 (76 deaths); Montour, 44; Northampton, 1,176 (25 deaths); Northumberland, 48; Perry, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 7,121 (131 deaths); Pike, 256 (6 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 200 (2 deaths); Snyder, 24 (1 death); Somerset, 13; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 32 (1 death); Tioga, 13 (1 death); Union, 23; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 70 (1 death); Wayne, 70 (1 death); Westmoreland, 231 (6 deaths); Wyoming, 11;York, 371 (3 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (7%), 25-49 (40%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (22%)