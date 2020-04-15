HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed there are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — one case fewer than the total number reported Tuesday — bringing the statewide total to 26,490.
The newest cases include seven in Butler County, three in Mercer County and one in Armstrong County, according to the department.
There were no new cases reported in Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
The department on Wednesday also reported 63 new virus-related deaths — an increase of 46 over the total number reported Tuesday — to bring the statewide total to 647. That total includes five in Butler County and one in Armstrong County.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, according to the department. There have been no pediatric deaths.
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative, according to the department.
Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 439 total tests through Tuesday, including 363 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 15 tests were positive for the virus and 24 test results were pending.
As of Wednesday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two COVID-19 in-patients, both of whom have tested positive for the virus. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
BHS also reported Wednesday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,023 total tests through Tuesday, including 1,514 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 171 of the tests were positive for the virus and 67 test results were pending
As of Wednesday, BHS said, there are eight Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 inpatients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and two are suspected of having it. Three of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Meadville Medical Center on Wednesday announced it had conducted a total of 405 tests, 14 of which were positive and 379 of which were negative. The remaining 12 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 64 (1 death); Allegheny, 904 (26 deaths); Armstrong, 29 (1 death); Beaver, 158 (14 deaths); Bedford, 9 (1 death); Berks, 1,335 (28 deaths); Blair, 12; Bradford, 19; Bucks, 1,300 (51 deaths); Butler, 150 (5 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 112 (6 deaths); Centre, 72; Chester, 658 (25 deaths); Clarion, 16; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 131 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 131 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 271 (5 deaths); Delaware, 1,882 (59 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 42; Fayette, 58 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 78; Fulton, 2; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 12; Indiana, 43 (1 death); Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 47; Lackawanna, 527 (26 deaths); Lancaster, 914 (29 deaths); Lawrence, 55 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 349 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 1,922 (25 deaths); Luzerne, 1,567 (27 deaths); Lycoming, 30; McKean, 4; Mercer, 47; Mifflin, 15; Monroe, 872 (28 deaths); Montgomery, 2,475 (82 deaths); Montour, 44; Northampton, 1,251 (25 deaths); Northumberland, 56; Perry, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 7,347 (132 deaths); Pike, 268 (7 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 212 (3 deaths); Snyder, 24 (1 death); Somerset, 14; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 40 (1 death); Tioga, 13 (1 death); Union, 23; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 71 (1 death); Wayne, 75 (2 deaths); Westmoreland, 237 (11 deaths); Wyoming, 13;York, 381 (4 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (40%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (22%)