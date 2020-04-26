HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend reported 2,513 additional positive COVID-19 cases — 1,116 on Sunday and 1,397 on Saturday — to bring the statewide total to 41,165.
The number of cases reported Sunday represents the second consecutive day in which there was a decline in new cases reported since Friday, when 1,599 were announced.
New cases on Sunday included one in Mercer County and two in Butler County. New cases on Saturday included three in Armstrong County and seven in Erie County.
The state reported no new cases over the weekend from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson or Warren counties.
All COVID-19 patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
Over the weekend, the state also reported an additional 58 deaths — 13 on Sunday and 45 on Saturday — to bring the statewide total to 1,550.
The state, which is now including probable deaths in its tally, reported no new deaths from area counties over the weekend.
A probable death, the state said, is one in which a coroner or medical examiner listed COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state reported, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in 40 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, two residents in Armstrong County and two residents and two employees in Erie County.
Of statewide total deaths, 942 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County, according to the state.
There are 157,428 patients who have tested negative for the virus, the state said. That total includes 226 in Venango County, 463 in Clarion County, 26 in Forest County, 616 in Crawford County, 637 in Mercer County, 2,030 in Butler County, 297 in Jefferson County, 1,556 in Erie County, 150 in Warren County and 602 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Sunday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 551 total tests through Friday, including 451 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 21 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Sunday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,484 total tests through Friday, including 1,826 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 196 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Sunday, BHS said, there are seven Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and one is suspected of having it. No COVID-19 patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Meadville Medical Center on Sunday reported it had conducted a total of 484 tests, 14 of which were positive and 453 of which were negative. The remaining 17 tests are pending.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 117 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,211 (73 deaths); Armstrong, 46 (2 deaths); Beaver, 366 (46 deaths); Bedford, 21 (1 death); Berks, 2,491 (88 deaths); Blair, 21; Bradford, 28 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,504 (141 deaths); Butler, 170 (6 deaths); Cambria, 21 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 163 (12 deaths); Centre, 81 (1 death); Chester, 1,177 (82 deaths); Clarion, 22 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 21; Columbia, 269 (7 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 267 (8 deaths); Dauphin, 519 (18 deaths); Delaware, 3,281 (141 deaths); Elk, 3; Erie, 77; Fayette, 79 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 205 (2 deaths); Fulton, 3; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 22; Indiana, 63 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 78; Lackawanna, 793 (63 deaths); Lancaster, 1,577 (74 deaths); Lawrence, 61 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 612 (7 deaths); Lehigh, 2,601 (51 deaths); Luzerne, 2,008 (67 deaths); Lycoming, 55; McKean, 5; Mercer, 65 (1 death); Mifflin, 27; Monroe, 1,065 (45 deaths); Montgomery, 3,733 (217 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,813 (49 deaths); Northumberland, 90; Perry, 26 (1 death); Philadelphia, 11,152 (272 deaths); Pike, 349 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 321 (5 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 25; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 79 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 31; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 101 (2 deaths); Wayne, 92 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 374 (19 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (2 deaths); York, 593 (8 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (27%), 65-plus (26%)