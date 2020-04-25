HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 1,397 positive cases of COVID-19, which pushes the statewide total to 40,049.
The new cases include three in Armstrong County and seven in Erie County.
The state reported no new cases from Venango, Clarion, Forest, Crawford, Jefferson, Butler, Mercer or Warren counties.
The number of new positive cases reported Saturday is more than 200 cases fewer over the number of new positive cases — 1,599 — reported Friday.
All COVID-19 patients, the state said, are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths.
The state on Saturday also reported an additional 45 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,537.
The state reported no new deaths from area counties.
The state is now including probable deaths in its tally. A probable death is one in which a coroner or medical examiner listed COVID-19 as the cause or contributing cause, but the deceased was not tested for the virus.
In nursing and personal care homes, the state said, there are 6,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 782 cases among employees, for a total of 7,326 at 425 distinct facilities in 40 counties.
Positive cases included in the nursing and personal care homes statistics, the state reported, are those of one resident and one employee in Clarion County, 10 residents and nine employees in Butler County, one resident in Mercer County, two residents in Armstrong County and three residents and one employee in Erie County.
Of statewide total deaths, 942 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including two in Butler County, according to the state.
There are 152,886 patients who have tested negative for the virus, the state said. That total includes 222 in Venango County, 454 in Clarion County, 24 in Forest County, 616 in Crawford County, 621 in Mercer County, 2,016 in Butler County, 288 in Jefferson County, 1,533 in Erie County, 149 in Warren County and 593 in Armstrong County.
To view Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Saturday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 549 total tests through Friday, including 451 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 21 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Saturday, BHS said, Clarion Hospital has two positive COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— BHS also reported Saturday that Butler Memorial Hospital had conducted 2,478 total tests through Friday, including 1,826 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 196 of the tests were positive for the virus.
As of Saturday, BHS said, there are 10 Butler Memorial Hospital COVID-19 in-patients. Six of those patients have been confirmed as having the virus and four are suspected of having it. No COVID-19 patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
The statistics provided by the state and those provided by area health systems could vary.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 113 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,198 (73 deaths); Armstrong, 46 (2 deaths); Beaver, 359 (46 deaths); Bedford, 21 (1 death); Berks, 2,406 (88 deaths); Blair, 21; Bradford, 28 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,421 (136 deaths); Butler, 168 (6 deaths); Cambria, 21 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 162 (12 deaths); Centre, 81 (1 death); Chester, 1,134 (82 deaths); Clarion, 22 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 18; Columbia, 257 (7 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 250 (8 deaths); Dauphin, 492 (18 deaths); Delaware, 3,161 (140 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 79; Fayette, 79 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 181 (1 death); Fulton, 3; Greene, 25; Huntingdon, 22; Indiana, 63 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 77; Lackawanna, 772 (63 deaths); Lancaster, 1,501 (74 deaths); Lawrence, 61 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 592 (7 deaths); Lehigh, 2,551 (50 deaths); Luzerne, 1,962 (66 deaths); Lycoming, 53; McKean, 5; Mercer, 64 (1 death); Mifflin, 26; Monroe, 1,054 (44 deaths); Montgomery, 3,627 (214 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,780 (49 deaths); Northumberland, 87; Perry, 26 (1 death); Philadelphia, 10,893 (272 deaths); Pike, 347 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 311 (5 deaths); Snyder, 32 (1 death); Somerset, 25; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 77 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 31; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 99 (2 deaths); Wayne, 92 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 360 (19 deaths); Wyoming, 17 (2 deaths); York, 578 (8 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (6%), 25-49 (38%), 50-64 (28%), 65-plus (26%)