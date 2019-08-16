TIONESTA - A little more than 200 years ago, Native Americans traveled the Allegheny River, often stopping at a small village in what is now Forest County.
The current residents of that small village celebrate that heritage every year with the Tionesta Indian Festival, which got underway Thursday night.
Now in its 54th year, the festival stays true to its roots. Thursday featured the Indian Princess and Brave pageant and was capped off with the Allegheny River Dancers.
Today's schedule offers the Indian costume parade, pet parade and Spirit Wing encore performance. The entertainment is free but there is an admission fee for the fun park.
The big Indian Festival parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday. The band Necessary Experience will perform later Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., and a fireworks show will follow.
Several events, including a community worship at 11 a.m., will wrap up the festival on Sunday.
It does take a village to put on the four-day festival.
"We have a lot of community-based food vendors," said festival co-chair Heaven Daugherty. "The teachers from Forest Area School District are covering a lot of the volunteer based items tonight."
This is Daugherty's second year as co-chair, and she said "there is a lot of behind the scenes work that I never knew about. It takes a lot of community help and volunteers to put this together."
Daugherty said about 10,000 people attend the family-oriented festival on a good year.
"We will start planning the 2020 Indian Festival in September," said Daugherty. "It takes a lot of planning and researching but it is completely worth it."