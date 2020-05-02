The coronavirus has spawned many vehicle parades in the 44 days Pennsylvania has been shut down, but an event Friday throughout Franklin School District left many baffled.
About 50 teachers, administrators, school board members and staff boarded five busses and a van all decked out in school district colored streamers and balloons to personally deliver a message to all 121 members of the Franklin High School Class of 2020.
"This is still your year," the message read.
The message is coupled with the phrase #KnightsUnite, each emblazoned on a yard sign the school district family made sure to stick in a place of honor at each residence.
"It's a good way to recognize them individually at home in their space," said high school assistant principal KC Miller.
Miller and several other high school administrators and teachers have been tirelessly running through ideas on how to show the senior class that just because school is shut down and the rug of normalcy has been yanked out from underneath them, this is still their year.
"It's not the way that you wanted it to go, but hopefully we can do our best to make it special for you," Miller said to the seniors.
Senior year is often a time students will point to when reminiscing 10 years down the road. That final year holds special moments such as prom or the last time they'll step onto a field, court or stage.
It holds celebrations of achievements through each student's career, and most of these events occur in April and May.
"They have missed out on so many things," said junior class president Julia Lusher, who was in costume as the school's Knight mascot for the event.
"The littlest things like putting a sign in their yard and jumping out of a bus in a knight suit can make their day more than any other day these past two months," Lusher said.
Armed with the signs and both the unofficial and official Franklin mascots Lusher as the Knight and athletic director Becky Barnes' dog, Nellie the downtown bus rumbled its way around tight corners and weaved through cars.
Driver Tiffany Edge laid on the horn to announce the celebration's arrival, and while the noise caught the attention of many neighborhood residents, sadly not much can wake a sleeping teenager on a day off.
"We probably should have done this at night," one teacher laughed after team members left their fifth or sixth sign without a senior sighting.
Waking the seniors proved to be only one issue for the downtown bus. Another was the task of finding a senior's house.
After Friday's adventure, some participants discovered they might not know their way around Franklin as well as they thought.
"We'd be terrible at the Amazing Race," Barnes said.
Things took a turn for the better after the clock struck noon. Suddenly more and more seniors began to appear most in their pajamas.
The look of confusion on their faces as they opened their doors to cheers, applause and a brand new sign reminding them their school is still thinking of them would soon morph into a happy smile.
Despite the chilly temperatures, the seniors would inevitably venture outside in their bare feet to take a picture with Lusher and the sign.
Economics and government teacher Matt Gustafson, who teaches the entire senior class, said this is an event the seniors will get to cherish, not because it was a quintessential "senior moment," but because it was unique.
"They'll look back and maybe they didn't have the year finish out the way they wanted it to, but they at least got some of these things that other classes maybe aren't going to experience," Gustafson said.
The uniqueness of the situation remains to be seen, however, as several on the downtown bus were already discussing how fun delivering the signs to seniors had been.
"I kind of like it, why couldn't we do it next year," asked high school principal Christina Cohlhepp.
Regardless, many of the teachers, like Gustafson, said the shutdown has brought a few silver linings, like finding new and imaginative ways to celebrate students and showing people why things shouldn't be taken for granted.
"I try to remind them all the time that we don't want to wish time away, and then time kind of got taken away from us and now they're really missing it," said Gustafson.
Despite this, Gustafson said the seniors need to keep their heads up and make the most of events like Friday's.
"Try not to let a situation like this make you bitter," he said. "Try to use these things to make you better."