Old OC public school

This structure at 40 Pearl Ave. where one of Oil City’s first public schools was built in the 1860s is slated for demolition in the coming days.

 By Kara O’Neil

Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.

The school on Pearl Avenue was known as the Cottage Hill School and later the First Ward School or Pearl Avenue School.

The Cottage Hill School was built after a fire destroyed the first public school in Oil City, which was built around 1863 and burned in July 1866, the History of Venango County Pennsylvania Its Past and Present, by Herbert Bell published in 1890, notes.

The public school on Pearl Avenue was constructed in 1866 by Brinker & McIntire at a cost of $5,300, according to Bell’s 1890 history. It originally had six rooms in it.

In 1874, a “large annex” was added, the 1879 History of Venango County Pennsylvania edited by J.H. Newton records.

It was still listed as the Pearl Avenue School in the 1938 Oil City city directory.

By 1942, the school building was listed as vacant by the 1942 city directory. By 1956 it had been converted into apartments, the 1956-57 Oil City directory records.

After the school is demolished, the lot will be used as additional parking space for St. Joseph Church across the street, Kim Fornof the financial administrator of St. Joseph Parish, said Thursday.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

Fair has its first queen
Free

Fair has its first queen

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner
Free

Taste of Talent judges 'Sold' on Beichner

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend
Free

Neighbor describes horror of storm that killed her friend

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

Free

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City
Free

Shapiro makes campaign stop in Oil City

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world
Free

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off
Free

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off

  • Helen Fielding

Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.

Franklin students' mural draws from local culture
Free

Franklin students' mural draws from local culture

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.