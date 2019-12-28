Oil City Middle School students in the FIRST Lego League competition team found themselves back in school Friday despite being on Christmas break.
"They like being here," said co-coach Evan Basham of his team. Basham and Joe Hulsizer coach the six-student team that consists of Breanna Hartsell, Elliot Hulsizer, Archer Zuck, Chase Sterling, Austin Meehan and Domenic Denny.
FIRST stands for "For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology" and is based on building a better community around where the students live. It is a three-part competition that includes a robotics building and programming component that is tested on a field where tasks earn points for the team.
A second component features developing a way to help the community's infrastructure with innovation, and the third component evaluates teamwork and team building.
This year's goal for the middle school students was to develop a way to save Oil City $50,000 a year with a plan to use a nature friendly bacteria solution to eliminate the waste left behind by wastewater treatment.
The team, which calls itself Oiler Technical Solutions, has been working together about three hours a week and recently placed second in a competition in Sharon.
The students will meet every day when they return from Christmas break to prepare for a statewide competition Jan. 11 in Altoona, where they will compete against 65 schools with about 600 students.
Winners will move on to the world championships in Detroit during the first week in April.