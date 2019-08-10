Editor's note: Students in the Creative HeARTS program have mental or physical limitations. Therefore, their surnames could not be used.
COOKSBURG - There is something special about art created at Cook Forest's Sawmill Center for the Arts, but the art made in the Creative HeARTS program is produced by some very special people.
The program is for individuals 18 years and older who have mental or physical limitations. Students are given an opportunity to work with a variety of artistic media and craft materials to express their creativity.
"I have worked with a lot of handicapped people and I felt they deserve more than what they receive," said Nancy Skeddle, volunteer director of the program.
"This isn't your popsicle-stick class, but something that is substantial. When they take home what they have created they are proud of it. They are adults, and they are in our country and in our community."
Skeddle said the goals of the program are to provide structured classes in a group setting, which allows students to learn art skills and use materials.
The program also promotes the development of independent participation in other activities.
"We have had people here with physical disabilities that may have come from heart problems or a stroke. Others may have mental disabilities," said Skeddle, who has been involved with the program for the past five years.
"We have a half-hour in the beginning to socialize and they bring their lunch. They can catch up on what has been going on during the week. We do a lot of laughing. We would love to have more people come so we can have a greater diversity."
Caregivers, who are employed by United Community Independence Program (UCIP) in Clarion, must accompany each student. A good deal of materials used by the students are recycled or bought from thrift shops.
"Right now, people are saving water bottles and colored pop bottles for a luau we are planning," caregiver Vanessa Krieber said. "We are making a palm tree out of recycled bottles. Right now, Dollar Tree is our best friend. That is where we can afford to shop."
A lot of the items, she said, are purchased out-of-pocket by the caregivers, but bottles may be dropped off at the UCIP office on the River Hill in Clarion.
"This program fits in very well with the Sawmill's mission. It has been here for over 20 years and we want to be sure it continues on," said Matthew Kaye, the president of the board at the Sawmill Center.