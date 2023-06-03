Students have a blast at Sandycreek Carnival Day

Shouting, laughter and excited shrieks and squeals echoed throughout the premises of Sandycreek Elementary School on Friday as Sandycreek students participated in a variety of games and activities during the school’s annual Carnival Day.
Teachers Kimmi Wendelschaefer and Linsey Dunham coordinated the event. Dunham is the kindergarten through second-grade learning support teacher and Wendelschaefer is the third- and fourth-grade learning support teacher.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., students ran, jumped and bounced around 18 different stations both indoors and outdoors, including yard games like ladder toss, kickball, inflatable bouncy houses and a slide, donut bobbing, board games, dancing, water games and a dunk tank.
Kids also got to participate in bowling, with the added excitement of having a teacher’s picture attached to each pin.
“They all want their teacher in the front,” laughed volunteer Wendy Steigerwald.
The students weren’t the only ones to experience the dunk tank as principal Joe Keenan got dunked in the water later in the day by Holly Johnson’s fifth-grade class.
The class got to dunk Keenan as a reward for collecting the most donations of sunscreen, water and funds for the event.
Each class asked students’ parents and the community for donations of the items to make sure the kids had enough of everything.
And this year, the event T-shirts, a different color for each grade, were donated by a local T-shirt business, Hype Girl Tees. The business is owned by Kia Wirth, one of the mothers in the school’s parent-teacher organization.
“A huge shout out to her,” Dunham said. “She made shirts for the kids, the staff and the volunteers.”