An Oil City man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide for killing Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis.
David Allen Bosley, 59, of 1605 West First St., was taken into custody at 10:43 a.m. without incident by Lt. Cory Ruditis of the Oil City Police Department and trooper Adam Haun of the Pennsylvania State Police, according to a press release from Venango County District Attorney Shawn White.
Bosley, whose home is across the street from the Penelec building on Oil City’s West End, was charged with felony counts of homicide, rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and kidnapping to inflict injury/terror, and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse.
He was first taken to the Oil City police station, then he was arraigned Thursday afternoon before district judge Andrew Fish and placed in the Venango County jail with bail denied at the order of Marie Veon, the county’s president judge.
Bosley’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 19 in Central Court.
Bosley has three prior convictions for assaulting middle aged women in rural areas of Venango County in the 1990s, and he registered as a lifetime offender on Megan’s Law in April 2019 after he was released from state prison.
Nellis’ body was discovered on the morning of March 27 near the West End bike trail in Oil City after she had been reported missing the previous evening.
She had gone for a walk on the trail the afternoon of March 26 but never returned to her West First Street home, which is across the street from PennWest Clarion University’s Venango Campus and about two blocks from Bosley’s home.
Search efforts were unsuccessful throughout the evening of March 26 and into the early morning hours of March 27 until the Aviation Unit from the Pennsylvania State Police first located the body.
First responder Trooper Andrew Falco noticed abnormalities at the scene and secured the scene to allow Oil City police, state police and Trooper Hilary Latshaw from the state police forensics services unit to arrive and collect evidence, White said in his press release.
An investigation into the death began immediately by Oil City police, working in conjunction with state police and detectives from the district attorney’s office, White said.
Both Oil City police and state police took immediate security measures beginning March 27, which included both marked and unmarked vehicle presence around the bike trail, as well as placing undercover officers on the trail and other various locations, and placing surveillance cameras at multiple locations including near Bosley’s residence, White said.
An autopsy was performed March 29 in Erie County, which concluded the cause of death was asphyxiation due to manual strangulation and that Nellis had been sexually assaulted.
Bosley became an immediate person of interest, and evidence that was collected, which included a rape kit, was delivered to the state police crime lab in Erie on March 30, White said.
“He resides within walking distance of the crime scene and where the victim’s body was discovered,” Oil City police said in a criminal complaint.
On one occasion while canvassing the area, police stopped at Bosley’s house and he told police that on March 26 at about the time Nellis was last seen he had went fishing, the complaint said.
Police interviewed Bosley this Monday and he denied “touching that woman” and having anything to do with Nellis’ death, but police noticed Bosley’s shoes while they were talking to him, the complaint said.
The shoes “appeared similar to the shoe impressions collected from the crime scene,” according to the complaint.
When confronted with the shoe prints at the crime scene, Bosley never denied they were his shoe prints, but instead only said “I’d have to fight that” and that other people have the same shoes, the complaint said.
While interviewing Bosley police noticed that he had minor injuries to his hands, chest and face, and police photographed the injuries, the complaint said.
The Erie crime lab worked through last weekend, prioritizing this investigation for the safety of the community, White said.
Upon completion of serology testing at the Erie crime lab, the evidence was transferred Monday to the state police crime lab in Greensburg, where forensic scientists completed DNA profiling, White said.
“The DNA from David Allen Bosley was found to be present on multiple locations of the victim’s body,” the Oil City police criminal complaint said.
“Again, with (the Erie crime) lab’s cooperation and prioritizing this investigation, the results were received Thursday morning linking Bosley to the crime,” White said.
The arrest of Bosley immediately followed, according to White.
“Because of the dedication, cooperation and the outstanding efforts of these agencies, a suspect was identified, forensic evidence was collected and tested, and an arrest was immediately made,” White said.
Previous convictions
Between 1990 and 2000, Bosley was convicted in connection with three assaults, according to an article that was published Jan. 22, 2000, in The Derrick when he was convicted for the third time.
In 1990, Bosley was “found guilty of grabbing a woman about the neck and throwing her down an embankment, telling her he wanted to have sex with her,” according to The Derrick.
He served less than three months in jail and then was paroled to serve five years probation.
In 1992, while still on probation, Bosley attacked a woman on the Oil Creek State Park bike trail, knocked her to the ground and grabbed her around the neck, according to a Derrick article from July 15, 1999.
He served about six months in county jail, then was sent to state prison for 15 to 30 months on a probation revocation from the first case, the article says.
In the third case, Bosley, who was 36 at the time, was convicted on numerous felony charges including burglary, attempted rape and attempted kidnapping stemming from an attack on his employer’s wife, who was 52 at the time, at her isolated home near Route 157 in Pinegrove Township in May 1999, according to The Derrick’s coverage of his trial in that case in January 2000.
In that incident, according to The Derrick, Bosley entered the woman’s home just before she awoke and tried to abduct her. During the ensuing struggle, Bosley sexually assaulted the woman and then tied her up with her own clothes before attempting to kidnap her in her own vehicle, but she escaped and called police, The Derrick reported.