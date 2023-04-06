Suspect in custody in homicide of Oil City woman

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Oil City woman Marcy Suzette Nellis.

David Allen Bosley, 59, of 1605 West First St. in Oil City, was taken into custody at 10:43 a.m. today without incident by Lt. Cory Ruditis of the Oil City Police Department and trooper Adam Haun of the Pennsylvania State Police, according to Venango County District Attorney Shawn White.

Bosley has been charged with homicide, rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Nellis' body was discovered on the morning of March 27  after she was reported missing the previous evening. Search efforts were unsuccessful throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.

The Aviation Unit from the Pennsylvania State Police first located the body. First responder Trooper Andrew Falco noticed abnormalities at the scene and secured the scene to allow the Oil City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and Trooper Hilary Latshaw from the Forensics Services Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police to arrive and collect evidence, White said.

An investigation into the death began immediately by the Oil City Police Department, working in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police and detectives from the district attorney's office.

Both the Oil City Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police took immediate security measures beginning Monday, March 27, which included both marked and unmarked vehicle presence around the bike trail, as well as placing undercover officers on the bike trail and other various locations, and placing surveillance cameras at multiple locations including near the suspect's residence, White said.

On Wednesday, March 29, an autopsy was performed in Erie County, which concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to manual strangulation and that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

Bosley became an immediate person of interest, and evidence that was collected, which included a rape kit, was delivered to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in Erie on March 30.

The Erie crime lab worked through the weekend, prioritizing this investigation for the safety of the community, White said.

Upon completion of serology testing at the Erie crime lab, the evidence was transferred to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab in Greensburg on Monday, where forensic scientists completed DNA profiling, White said.

Again, with this lab's cooperation and prioritizing this investigation, the results were received this morning linking Bosley to the crime, White said.

The arrest of Bosley immediately followed, according to White.

Because of the dedication, cooperation and the outstanding efforts of these agencies, a suspect was identified, forensic evidence was collected and tested, and an arrest was immediately made, White said.

