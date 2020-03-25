Butler Health System reported Wednesday that Clarion Hospital has two patients who are suspected of having the coronavirus.
Both patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit, according to a Butler Health System news release.
Meanwhile, Crawford and Warren counties each has reported one case of the coronavirus, and the number in Butler County has doubled from six on Tuesday to 12 on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Meadville Medical Center confirmed Crawford County has its first case, and the state Department of Health reported the new case in Warren County and the additional cases from Butler County.
As of noon Wednesday, the Department of Health has confirmed 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties.
The department also reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 11. There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative, the Department of Health said.
According to a news release from Meadville Medical Center, the patient who tested positive is a Meadville Medical Center employee who doesn't work in or around the hospital setting, has mild symptoms and is isolated at home.
“Our coronavirus response team has been preparing for the first case of COVID-19 in Crawford County for the past few weeks." Philip Pandolph, the medical center's CEO, said in a news release.
"Following Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health’s guidelines, we have taken the necessary steps to treat this individual and anyone else who contracts the virus.”
Pandolph said community awareness, increased access to testing, social distancing, as well as "conserving and procuring additional personal protective equipment are critical" to limiting the effects of the coronavirus.
He said circumstances surrounding the surge of influenza and potential management of COVID-19 cases continue to change daily.
"We are prepared to adjust our processes and operations accordingly to meet the evolving demands of our community,” Pandolph said.
With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending, the Department of Health said.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 6; Allegheny, 88 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 7; Berks, 20; Bradford, 1; Bucks, 86; Butler, 12; Cambria, 1; Carbon, 1; Centre, 8; Chester, 54; Clearfield, 2; Columbia, 1; Crawford, 1; Cumberland, 13; Dauphin, 10; Delaware, 101; Erie, 4; Fayette, 4; Franklin, 5; Greene, 2; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 18 (2 deaths); Lancaster, 12; Lawrence, 1; Lebanon, 3; Lehigh, 38; Luzerne, 27; Lycoming, 1; Mercer, 2; Monroe, 51 (1 death); Montgomery, 172 (1 death); Montour, 4; Northampton, 44 (3 deaths); Philadelphia, 257 (1 death); Pike, 9; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 6; Somerset, 2; Warren, 1; Washington, 10; Wayne, 4; Westmoreland, 16; York, 20