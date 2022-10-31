Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery

Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babies are not next to each other in the cemetery. If you go here at a full moon, you can hear the twin babies crying to reunite. Legend has it that the headstones will bleed and/or mysterious things happen.
Kassy, of Knox
