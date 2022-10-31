Tales to Tell: Family Tradition

In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had closed for the evening. As any good husband would do, I kept these incidents to myself and away from my wife.
In the winter of 1986, it got even stranger. Late one evening, I walked into our stock room and staring at me from the corner of the room was the ghostly image of an elderly woman wearing an old-fashioned dress and shawl. She stared for approximately five seconds and then vanished. Shaking and questioning my very sanity, I asked myself “was this apparition one of the 'previous owners' of the building? Was she friendly, mischievous or worse?”
That autumn, a server named Amber streaked out of the stock room claiming she had seen a strange looking old woman wearing a shawl. Finally, my sanity had been vindicated!
Not surprisingly, Amber quit shortly after and for a few months there were no new “sightings” of our ghostly image. However, in the spring of 1988, a cook named Rhonda saw the lady with the shawl in our walk-in cooler.
Three sightings in three years, time to investigate! Who was this phantom visitor? I tracked down a couple of waitresses who worked in the 1950s to see if they could shed some light on my situation. Apparently, the previous owner's husband died in 1956, leaving his wife the task of caring for both The Spot Restaurant and his blind mother. The most interesting facts I found out about his mother were that she always wore a shawl and died in the stock room. The same room the first sighting occurred!
Though the mystery seems to be solved, the woman, whose name we discovered was Thelma, has not disappeared. She is still seen from time to time and can still catch you by surprise!
My favorite story is about Jessie, one of our cooks who stayed late one night to bake fresh pies. While he was sitting at the counter enjoying a cup of coffee, suddenly, one of the swinging doors burst open by itself, as if someone was running through it from the kitchen towards the counters. The frightened cook jumped out of his chair, dashed out of the building and vowed never to bake another pie at night.
We've made our peace with the old lady in the shawl... and, yes, my wife has come to terms with our permanent resident. She's still with us, harmlessly, making her presence know from time to time. We've come to understand that she just wants to look after the place... and, from the looks of it, she may be doing that long after we're gone.
Dave, of Harrisville
The Tales to Tell stories are submitted by readers. They have not been fact checked and are meant for entertainment purposes only.